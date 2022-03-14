The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office responded to a UTV accident with injury Thursday, March 10, around 11 p.m. on private land near 170th Avenue and 770th Street in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Upon arrival, officers determined that Jessie Cox, 33 of Red Wing, lost control of his 2018 Polaris UTV while operating on ice. The UTV rolled on its side leading to undetermined injuries, according to a news release.
Red Wing Ambulance Service transported Cox to the Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, where he received medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.