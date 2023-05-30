A Red Wing man has been arrested and charged for an infant’s death.
The Red Wing Police Department arrested Hunter McCutchen on May 25.
“The Goodhue County Dispatch Center received a call on May 23 about a two-month-old baby not breathing in the 500 Block of Maple Street in Red Wing,” the department stated in a news release.
Both the fire department and police department responded to the call.
Upon arrival, the infant was found unresponsive by first responders.
“Life-saving measures were utilized, and the infant was transported to the Red Wing Mayo Hospital, and then to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester,” the news release stated.
The infant was later pronounced dead on May 25.
An investigation began immediately following the call. The Red Wing Police Department partnered with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for the investigation.
McCutchen was arrested on probable cause for first degree assault and malicious punishment of a child. He was booked at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center.
Formal charges for McCutchen included: Manslaughter in the first degree while committing gross misdemeanor/misdemeanor with violence, Manslaughter in the first degree causes the death of another, second degree culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk, seconddegree commit or attempt to commit violation, endanger child-situation could cause harm or death.
According to the department, “Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Red Wing Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.”
