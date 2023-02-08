Black History Month is a good time to read books from Black authors and about Black figures.
To help the community learn, the Red Wing Library is holding a Black History Month book bingo.
The bingo has several spaces that all relate to Black authors, Black characters and learning more about Black history.
Some of the books are by award-winning authors that have broken down barriers for the Black community.
The spots on the board include challenges like “Read a book of poetry by a Black poet,” “Read a book by
Jacqueline Woodson,” and “Read a mystery book with a Black protagonist.”
“For some of the squares we wanted to be specific. We chose a square about Octavia E. Butler because she is an amazing science fiction writer,” Library Director Jessica McGee said. “She has received Hugo and Nebula awards. In addition to this, she was the first science fiction author to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship.”
Another square on the board is to read a book by Toni Morrison, she was the first Black woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in Literature .
Many of the squares were intentional and specific when choosing and several of the authors have won prestigious awards for their work.
“As part of the bingo we encourage the reading of juvenile and young adult fiction. Jacqueline Woodson is an amazing author of juvenile materials, and she has multiple books that are on the Newbery honors list,” McGee said.
One of the bingo squares is to read a Coretta Scott King Award winning book.
“The Coretta Scott King Book Awards are given annually, they were just announced at the end of January, to outstanding African American authors and illustrators of books for children and young adults that demonstrate an appreciation of African American culture and universal human values,” McGee said.
“The award is to commemorate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and honors his wife, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, for her courage and determination to continue the work for peace and brotherhood,” she continued.
Some of the squares are less specific and are overarching with themes to look for in books.
“The other squares are less specific, but still bring knowledge of the Black experience. The one amazing thing about reading is that it can open you up to thoughts and ideas that you might not normally explore. We developed genre and book themes that would guide readers,” McGee said.
The library has a diverse book list for children and young adults who are seeking reading materials for this month. It can be found at redwing.lib.mn.us/diverse-childrens-books.
There is also a booklist for Juneteenth that is featured on the city’s website at redwing.lib.mn.us/celebrate-juneteenth.
The staff at the library is always available and willing to help anyone seek out items that people are looking for that qualify in the bingo spaces.
During this month the library has set up a book display for Black History Month that people can choose from that might qualify for the bingo event.
The library feels it is important to highlight key figures in Black history throughout this month.
“Black History Month is a time for libraries to highlight Black Americans who are key figures from our past and present. This month allows us to spotlight and celebrate the achievements Black Americans have accomplished in this country,” McGee said.
The Human Rights Commission helped with the book display at the library. On their social media pages the library is highlighting Black History Month throughout the next few weeks.
The library wants to continue with more diverse programming throughout the year, not just this month.
“We try to have diverse programming throughout the year. We are working to have the artist Seitu Ken Jones in May. I have heard him speak and we are excited to have him come and discuss the work he has been doing in the city of Red Wing,” McGee said.
The bingo challenge helps people to branch out and read books they might otherwise not read. For those who participate, email a picture of the completed bingo card to jmcgee@selco.info or turn in the card to the Red Wing Public Library.
Each participant who completes a card will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card to a Red Wing business.
People can enter more than once, but each bingo card must contain a different combination.
McGee said, “The book bingo challenge offers opportunities to expand your reading horizons. Readers can learn so much and reading about other people’s experiences often raises the reader’s level of empathy.”
