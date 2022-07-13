Red Wing City Council candidates on the Aug 9 ballot will meet with voters on July 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Red Wing Public Library.
All eight candidates have been invited and indicated that they plan to attend. This is an opportunity for voters to ask questions one-on-one or in small groups in an informal meet & greet format.
Each candidate will have an opportunity to speak briefly to the entire room from the microphone at 5:30 p.m. Portions of the event will be recorded and available on the League of Women Voters website after the event.
The Candidates are as follows: Ward 2 Special Election - Donald Kliewer and Min MartinOaks; Ward 4 Primary - Vicki Jo Lambert, Stanley Nerhaugen II, Ted Seifert; Member-at-Large - Janie M. Farrar, Chad Kono, Ralph Rauterkus.
This event is non-partisan and any materials deemed to be partisan in nature will be excluded from the event. In this highly polarized election season, we wish to give all candidates an equal opportunity to hear from voters, and all voters an opportunity to hear from all of the candidates.
Early voting has started and the Red Wing League of Women Voters encourages all citizens to check their voter registration, ballot information, and voter guide at vote411.org.
Early in person voting is available at Red Wing City Hall and at Goodhue County Government Center during normal business hours. Voters may request a mailed absentee ballot by completing the application at mnvotes.org.
League of Women Voters is a grassroots political but nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
The League of Women Voters motto is “empowering voters, defending democracy.”
The League of Women Voters registers and informs voters in multiple ways including popular and reliable voter information at vote411.org and local candidate forums.
The League of Women Voters welcomes new members and partners.
Save the dates for Red Wing League of Women voters September Candidate Forums in Central Park:
Goodhue County Attorney/Sheriff Candidate Forum Tuesday, Sept 13, 5:00 p.m.
MN Senate 20 and MN House 20A Candidate Forum Tuesday, Sept 13, 6:00 p.m.
Red Wing School Board Candidate Forum Thursday, Sept 15, 5:00 p.m.
Red Wing City Council Candidate Forum Thursday, Sept 22, 5:30 p.m.
Submit questions for candidates at: https://sites.google.com/lwvmn.org/lwvrwevents/2022-election-information/questions-for-candidates
