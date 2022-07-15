As August approaches, the city is getting ready to host Night to Unite in the neighborhoods throughout the city.
Night to Unite is held each year on the first Tuesday in August, this year it will be on Aug. 2. The event gives neighborhoods the opportunity to spend the evening together at block parties. This gives neighbors the opportunity to get to know each other.
Registration to host block parties is now open through the city’s website. The events can be held on public or private properties. When registering hosts have to be mindful of where the event is held so that the city is notified.
According to the Night to Unite webpage, “If you wish to use public property for your event such as a road closure or use of public park, your request must be submitted no later than July 11.If you wish to host an event on private property, please submit your request no later than July 25.”
Once registered, the hosts are provided with tips on hosting parties, activities and items that can be used during the event.
The webpage states, “Each neighborhood participating receives a kit containing giveaway items (e.g. glow necklaces, pencils, other trinkets) as well as T-shirts.”
The city suggests certain activities to host during the events including potlucks and games.
The event is sponsored by Minnesota Crime Prevention Association, AAA of Minnesota, and the Red Wing Police Department and the city of Red Wing.
The event was created to give residents a chance to meet public servants. Representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works will be making their rounds at each of the block parties to meet with the community.
City Council members and city representatives will also be visiting some of the block parties.
The city’s webpage has more information about the event and what to expect, along with all the registration information. People can register at the city’s Night to Unite webpage or by contacting Community Service Officer Matison Schoeder at 651.267.2609 or matison.schoeder@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
