Calling all residents! It is time to celebrate earth week on April 18-24 with clean land, air and water activities.
“Our focus is on education and encouragement,” Live Well Goodhue County co-coordinator David Anderson said. “We want to educate individuals and families on what challenges we are still facing and simple action steps they can take to improve our air and water quality and the land around us.”
Many local organizations and businesses are offering a wide range of activities for the community to take action and be a part of bettering the environment.
A few activities from each category of land, air and water will be highlighted below, but check out www.red-wing.org/981/Virtual-Earth-Week for a full list of the events and details.
Land
Participate in Friends of the Bluffs Red Wing cleanup day
During earth week residents of Red Wing are encouraged to clean up their neighborhoods, local parks, walking/biking trails and along the rivers and streams. Grab a pair of gloves and a garage bag before heading out in the community to pick up any trash you find. Please recycle what you can and throw away the rest.
Follow the dates and locations below to participate:
Sunday, April 18, anywhere in Red Wing
Monday, April 19, He Mni Can/Barn Bluff
Wednesday, April 21, Sorin’s Bluff -- Memorial Park
Friday, April 23, Billings-Tomfohr Conservation Area
Go on a sunrise hike with Friends of the Bluff
Join He Mni Can Hikers to watch the sunrise from the east overlook of He Mni Can-Barn Bluff on Sunday, April 18. Sunrise is scheduled for 6:20 a.m. and the best views happen 15-20 minutes before that, so plan your hike accordingly.
Participate in the Red Wing Arts’ Treasures on the Trail program
On April 18-24, Red Wing Arts’ first annual Treasures on the Trail will take place to encourage residents to get outside and enjoy nature. It is a finders keepers program where every day one to two fairy houses will be hidden in plain sight on Red Wing’s trails.
Clues will be posted on Facebook and Instagram each day in the morning. After finding your fairy treasure, don’t forget to use #treasuresonthetrailrwa on social media.
Donate gently used items to Annadee’s Closet
Annadee’s Closet is an eco-friendly business that focuses on recycling and reusing. Join them during earth week in reducing landfill waste by donating your gently used items.
Anyone can donate between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. during these dates:
Tuesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 21
Friday, April 23
Saturday, April 24
Mention the slogan “earth: love it or leave it” while donating and they will give you Red Wing Chamber Bucks ($2) in exchange for any items dropped off.
Attend a presentation by the Citizens Climate Lobby and Goodhue County Master Gardeners
On Wednesday, April 21, at 4 p.m., a virtual webinar will be held on the topic of understanding and adapting to climate change in Minnesota. Insight will be provided into the ways that climate change can affect Midwest landscapes and gardens for decades to come.
It will be presented by Goodhue County Master Gardener volunteer leader, Terry Yockey and Citizens Climate Lobby, Red Wing group leader, Anne Wildenborg.
RSVP to goodhuemgs@gmail.com for webinar link.
Air
Look at the Red Wing Photography Club’s slideshow of Red Wing
Members of the club have captured the natural beauty of Red Wing through their lenses and now you can access those photos for free online.
Read more about Xcel Energy’s clean energy plans
Xcel Energy is doing their part to create and use clean energy. Read their plan to learn more.
Make a backyard bird feeder with Red Wing Public Library
During normal business hours on Monday, April 19, through Saturday, April 24, children visiting the library can grab their own backyard bird feeder craft kit to make at home.
Water
Adopt a drain through Red Wing Utilities
The adopt a drain program is in effort to reduce the amount of harmful debris that is in Minnesota’s rivers, lakes and wetlands. If you adopt a drain you only have to spend 15 minutes twice a month removing leaves, trash and other debris from your drain.
Attend earth week story time at the Red Wing Public Library
Join the library on Wednesday, April 21, at 10 and 10:30 a.m. as they host a earth week story time for children of all ages. It will take place outside in Central park, weather permitting or on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. only.
Participate in Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance’s Clean Water Kitchen with Kernza event
This event is a baking challenge to win fun prizes including “Forever Green Cookbook” from Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture or Kernza flour or grain from Perennial Pantry.
Participants need to purchase Kernza flour and/or grain to use in their baking. Then they can use recipes from “Forever Green Cookbook,” Perennial Pantry or Kernza.org to create a baked good masterpiece. Don’t forget to share your baking experience with info@lakepepinlegacyalliance.org for a chance to win.
