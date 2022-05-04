Red Wing Ignite hosts a program called Learn and Earn for students interested in going into technical and trade industry fields. The students are able to receive some hands-on introductions to different positions in the fields they are interested in, ranging from engineering to welding.
The most recent Learn and Earn event took students through the public works departments in Red Wing. Starting at the Twin Bluff water treatment facility, students were introduced to city workers and given opportunities to ask questions.
Students took tours of each of the departments, including the water treatment plant, the solid waste campus, public works facilities and the wastewater treatment plant.
Burke Murphy, the coordinator of Learn and Earn through Red Wing Ignite, plans these events for the students and hopes to give insight to students who would like to go into these fields.
“It’s important for the students to see inside what future jobs might look like for them,” she said.
The program is built around students' needs for future endeavors.
“The program prepares and supports students to explore technical careers through worksite learning experiences in advanced manufacturing and agribusiness in Goodhue County,” Murphy said.
On each of the tours, directors in each facility answered questions and talked about their operations. The hands-on experiences help students to find direction when choosing a field to enter.
After the tours Murphy said, “Each and every one of our students shared their enthusiasm about the public works team's thoughtful and interesting introduction to the full range of occupations and opportunities presented for their benefit.”
The program was implemented in 2018 and was started to close the gap between education in the field and education in the classroom.
“In three years, 62 students have earned college credit and OSHA 10 credentials, and 48 students have completed the program with worksite learning experiences,” Murphy said.
Students sign up for the program as a high school class for the hands-on experiences that they can’t receive in classrooms. It’s an alternative for students who want to go into technical careers and want that knowledge before deciding what field to go into.
The Learn and Earn program will be visiting other industry institutions in coming weeks such as Red Wing Shoes and 3M.
The program serves more than just the Red Wing area. There are seven school districts that are included in the program, and students from each attend classes through the Learn and Earn program.
Murphy said, “We are changing perceptions about manufacturing and agribusiness, the program provides opportunity, access and exposure to technical occupations with applied learning experiences and integrating 21st century technology.”
