Red Wing Ignite was recently recognized with a Blazer Award from the Minne Inno Business Journal.
The Red Wing-based non-profit organization was nominated for the Fire Award along with 40 other businesses and organizations. As the businesses and organizations were narrowed down from there, Red Wing Ignite was named as one of 10 to receive a Blazer Award.
This is the sixth annual Blazer Awards being presented by Minne Inno.
“The Blazer winners represent one company in each category of our previously announced Fire Awards honorees. The Fire Awards honorees were chosen, based on nominations from the community and our newsroom, as key players in the Minnesota ecosystem driving innovation,” Minne Inno stated in the award announcement. “After being grouped into 10 categories, the one company from each category that's positioned for bringing the largest impact to the ecosystem was chosen as a Blazer.”
Red Wing Ignite was included in the Community Builder category for the Blazer Awards.
“We were nominated for a Fire Award and they narrowed it down from 40 businesses to 10 businesses that were awarded their Blazer award,” Red Wing Ignite Director of Outreach and Communication Brooke Samuelson said. “We were not expecting to receive the award, they have some really great businesses that have received the awards.”
Red Wing Ignite serves 11 counties in southeastern Minnesota and serves as an Innovation Hub for entrepreneurs and businesses within those counties.
“Being rural sometimes we do get overlooked so this was very exciting for us,” Samuelson said. “It is very exciting to get recognized for our work throughout southeast Minnesota and beyond Red Wing.”
Red Wing Ignite provides resources for the business community and aims to spark economic development.
“By bringing together like-minded entrepreneurs, investors and advisors, we create a unique ecosystem for the Red Wing community to share ideas, resources and expertise,” the Red Wing Ignite website states. “This ecosystem, in turn, promotes local and regional economic development through new company creation and expansion.”
For more information about the services Red Wing Ignite provides visit their website at redwingignite.org.
In the article from Minne Inno recognizing Red Wing Ignite they highlight some of the recent accomplishments of the organization.
“Late last year, the organization received $4 million through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build to Scale program,” the article states. “Half of the funds were sourced from federal funds, the rest came from a local match backed by Xcel Energy Inc., the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and more.”
The article also recognizes Red Wing Ignite’s Build to Scale Program.
“The Build to Scale program was intended to help the hub boost regional coordination and overcome barriers to entry for rural and diverse founders,” Minne Inno stated in the article. “That will be facilitated through Red Wing Ignite’s anticipated launch of a project called Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota.”
The full list of Blazer Award Winners from Minne Inno with short descriptions of each business and organization is available on their website.
