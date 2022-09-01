The Learn and Earn program in Red Wing has helped dozens of students gain hands-on experience with local organizations and businesses.
Red Wing Ignite recently partnered with the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce to enhance the Learn and Earn program.
The Learn and Earn program started four years ago and was designed to help get students inside businesses to learn how it works and ask questions.
For students who are interested in going into technical and trade industry fields, the learn and earn program provides them with opportunities. Students receive introductions to different positions in the fields they are interested in.
“The program prepares and supports students to explore technical careers through worksite learning experiences. It’s important for the students to see inside what future jobs might look like for them” Burke Murphy from Red Wing Ignite said.
The new partnership between Red Wing Ignite and the Chamber of Commerce was built to continue the youth skills training program.
“Our partnership has been providing students meaningful exposure, access and opportunity for career exploration and technical education in advanced manufacturing and agribusiness here in Goodhue County,” the organizations stated in a news release.
The program has helped 80 students in the county with college credit and has helped 67 students with industry tours and worksite learning experiences. They have 16 employer partners across Goodhue County helping to bring more students into workplaces.
Learn and Earn helps to break stigmas and change the perceptions of careers and occupations within manufacturing.
“Another important measure of this program’s success is how positively we changed both student and parent perceptions about careers and occupations in demand within manufacturing,” Murphy said.
The new partnership with the chamber of commerce will allow the program to continue to grow and be sustained for the coming years.
“By partnering with the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce, we are doubling our capacity to build an informed and enthusiastic talent pipeline for the region,” Red Wing Ignite said in a news release. “This next stage of the L&E program carries the promise of delivering a high impact, transformative program for our students, our companies, and our communities.”
The organizations are reaching out to businesses within the community to contribute to the funding of the program in order to bring experiences to students within Red Wing and surrounding area.
“To sustain this highly effective and impactful program we are reaching out to our employer partners to ask for your financial support,” the organizations said in a news release.
Last year the Learn and Earn program took tours through 3M, Red Wing Shoes, the Red Wing Public Works facilities and more. They hope to continue to bring this opportunity to the seven area school districts that they serve.
