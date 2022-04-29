Local fifth through eighth grade students at seven schools in Goodhue County will get the chance to compete on a team while learning how to code this fall. This is the result of a congressionally directed spending grant championed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Angie Craig.
A press release from Red Wing Ignite states that the nonprofit is thrilled to have been awarded this grant and to have the opportunity to work with Goodhue County Education District to prepare youth with the skills they need in a changing economy.
The Youth Coding League is an extracurricular program that teaches middle and junior high school students how to code using a competitive youth sports model. The league is operated by the Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Students in this program will be coached by a teacher at their school and build their skills in computer science in the regular season, keeping track of their progress and rank each week at the Youth Coding League. The season is comprised of bracket-style competition series with multiple ways for coders to win prizes.
The postseason showcases a group project that illustrates everything coders learned throughout the season.
Launched in the fall of 2018, the Youth Coding League has grown from 10 southeast Missouri schools to over 60 schools in six states, now serving thousands of students. The Youth Coding League focuses on accessibility for all the kids interested in being creative and learning how to code.
