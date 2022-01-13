Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration
The Red Wing Human Rights Commission invites residents to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, either in person or virtually from 6–7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, at the First Presbyterian Church of Red Wing, 503 West 6th St. Musician Sam Butler will perform, and speakers will be Dr. Bobby Thomas and Thomas Young. The event is free and all are welcome. To join virtually, go to www.firstpresbyterianredwing.com/live-stream. No registration is necessary. Masks are required for those who attend in person. For more information, call 651-385-3618.
Introduction to strategies for trauma awareness and resilience
The Red Wing Human Rights Commission is hosting a free, 2-hour virtual event with the goal of helping participants build awareness and resilience within themselves, and awareness of trauma in others, so everyone can speak and understand each other better. The commission says of the event, “You can create more peace within yourself, your home, workplace, school, neighborhood, family and community – and this is a great place to start.”
The virtual event will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The event will be facilitated by the Minnesota Peacebuilding Leadership Institute. Registration and more information can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intro-to-strategies-for-trauma-awareness-resilience-tickets-211794171067
