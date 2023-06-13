Last year Red Wing hosted its first ever Juneteenth event.
Juneteenth is also known as “Freedom Day” and it is the oldest celebrated commemoration for the end of slavery that is honored nationally in the United States. Juneteenth was officially made a national holiday in 2021.
This year the event is back.
The 2023 Juneteenth event was planned by a committee from the Human Rights Commission.
The committee of planners included RedHeart RedHeart, Cholwe Hantuba-Walker, Beth Breeden Morris and Kim Hudson.
They would like to see everyone from the community come together and celebrate this year in Central Park on June 18.
“I would like to see everybody come out and support and be sincere about it,” committee member Hudson said. “We can all come together that day, no drama and take away some positivity from it.”
A few changes will be made to this year’s event. There will be more vendors, resources and talents being showcased during the event.
“Last year we had never done this, we were learning on the job. This year we have to meet those expectations,” Hantuba-Walker said. “This year we will have more vendors and there will be booths throughout the park.”
There will be free food for the first 300 attendees. Mac Shack will be catering this year’s Juneteenth celebration.
The Human Rights Commission will be helping to work throughout the event, and welcoming the community into this day of celebration.
“The commissioners have put a lot of planning and hours in putting this together. You will see many commissioners working various parts of the event. Working at the welcome booth, speaking and behind the scenes working this great event for the community,” committee member Breeden-Morris said.
The Human Rights Commission is hoping to make this a safe space for people to come and celebrate.
According to the mission statement, the purpose of the Juneteenth event is to create a space where Black individuals and families, including young people and older adults, feel welcomed, appreciated, safe and connected.
“My wish and hope this year is that we will see more Black families from the community coming to join,” Hantuba-Walker said.
The Human Rights Commission is encouraging those who might be hesitant to come to the event.
“You have to be diversity to see it,” Hudson said.
“Ideally everyone would hope that people in the Black community would seize this as an opportunity to make it their own,” RedHeart added.
This year in addition to the live music, history and vendors there will be Black culture and talent showcased through activities.
“Activities will showcase Black culture and talent-including from members of Red Wing’s Black Student Union. We will offer a few traditional foods, provide opportunities for vendors of color, and share local Black history,” members from the HRC said. “The event is meant to be welcoming and inviting to all people and bring a sense of multicultural unity, positivity, and understandings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.