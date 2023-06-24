The community of Red Wing came together in Central Park last Sunday to honor and celebrate Juneteenth for the second year in a row.
Vendors, musicians, artists and activists shared their talents, educating the public on this day of remembrance.
Musician Annie Mack took to the bandshell stage and rallied attendees to join in a community sing-along to “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
“[The song] doesn’t have to be perfect. This isn’t about perfection today,” Mack said. “This is about community. This is about repair. This is about hope. This is about accountability. This is about justice. This is about honoring our ancestors that have come before us.”
Music has been integrated into the lives of Black individuals for generations.
“That music, even humming and making sounds, are ways that we’re able to regulate our bodies, Mack said. “This has been passed down through our DNA as Black folks in order to withstand slavery.”
This year’s Juneteenth performers, the Original Westside Band is a testament to this phenomenon.
The R&B/Soul Westside Band is a Minneapolis-native group with vibrant energy, rich voices and synchronized choreography.
“Music means a lot to our people,” Human Rights Commission member Kim Hudson said. “Back in that day, slaves used music to express themselves and their feelings, and it got them through. That’s what they did– they cooked and they played music and they sung hymns.”
At Red Wing’s Juneteenth event last weekend, many individuals reached a common understanding through the power of music.
Under one of the many tents in Central Park was a display of impactful words and artwork entered in the 2023 Black History Month Art and Essay Contest. The Red Wing High School’s Black Student Union’s tent highlighted the first-place essay and drawing from Shanaya Wells, second-place George Floyd portrait by Jaz Uecker and third-place photograph by Malicih Bushey.
In another tent, Markella Smith informed the community of natural healing methods with products like sage, manifestation journals and essential oils.
“The biggest thing we do is introduce people to natural ways to heal and relieve stress without it being unattainable,” she said. “Hopefully, opening this store is a way to bring some of that to north Minneapolis, without people having to go to the Mall of America or south Minneapolis.”
Smith opened The Dream Shop in north Minneapolis about two years ago and occasionally sells her products at local events in Minnesota, such as Red Wing’s Juneteenth celebration.
“I’m trying to show my sons that they can do whatever they want and they don’t have to have limitations,” she said.
A few tents over, author Sabina Mugassa Bingman was selling copies of her book “Sanda the Girl with the Magical Smile,” along with traditional clothing made by women in Tanzania.
Families wandered through the other tents which included face painting, hair braiding, caricature drawings and more.
Voices were heard, talents were celebrated and history was recognized at Red Wing’s Juneteenth event last Sunday.
