Red Wing Homecoming Parade

Students in the Red Wing High School drama department march in the homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 23. Light rain, which fell for much of the afternoon, let up during the parade, although many spectators watched from their cars. 

 Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
The Winger volleyball team marches in the homecoming parade on Sept. 23. 
Homecoming King Abe Reinitz and Queen Sophia Rahn wave to the crowd. 

