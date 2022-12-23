Dear Santa,
I want a basketball hoop for my trampoline for Christmas.
From, Paisley
Dear Santa,
I love you Santa. Please don't wake me up. I never will forget your name. For Christmas I want a remote controlled rocket, a Hulk racecar, a Black Panther monster truck, a big remote control dinosaur T-rex and Legos.
From, Oliver
Dear Santa,
This Christmas I would like a coat and boots for my doll Sidney, snow pants for my doll, and art supply things.
Thank you, Autumn
Dear Santa,
I want Horses.
Signed, Grace
Dear Santa,
I love Santa.
Signed, Emma
Dear Santa,
I love you Magic Mixie
Signed, Piper
Dear Santa,
I want nobr 18. I want Pokemon. I want a vikings helmet. I want a romokeku car.
Signed, Max
Dear Santa,
All I want for Christmas is YOU!
Signed, Nora
Dear Santa,
I watch coco melen and I'm 9. Can I get a mario lego set.
Signed, Santiago
Dear Santa,
I want a Tattoos Pernment taTTOOS.
Signed, Thomas
Dear Santa,
Legos
Signed, Shae
Dear Santa,
I would like dinosaurs and a nerf gun.
Signed, Conway
Dear Santa,
Happy Birthday! Trick or Treat. I'm excited to see my cousins.
Signed, Caleb
Dear Santa,
I would like a squishy, squishyball. So Plese Santa
Signed, Mischa
Dear Santa,
Bull and chute and gloves and rope.
Signed, Kash
Dear Santa,
I want wrestlers, Legos, and whatever else you think I'd like. (please)
Signed, Landon
Dear Santa,
Legos, Hoverdoarb, nintenboswitch, Golden vest.
Signed, Eric
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy for Christmas. Thank You. Treehouse.
Signed, Francis
Dear Santa,
I want Party Panic four Christmas.
Signed, Knox
Dear Santa,
I would like a waterproof camra and a HOVERBOARD (2 weeles) Please, also a pink tent,
Signed, Annie
Dear Santa,
An American girl Doll.
Signed, Lia
Dear Santa,
I want dirt bikes #11.
Signed, Henry
Dear Santa,
I want for christmas is a Squishmolls Tid-bie Platypus.
Signed, Gwen
Dear Santa,
Barbie, popits, I am 3 years old.
Signed, Kinley
Dear Santa,
I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is one thing I need.
Signed, M.C.
Dear Santa,
I would like a barbie, baby Yoda toy. I have been very good all year.
Signed, Alinna
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy corn, Please and thek you.
Signed, Cayden
Dear Santa,
I love Christmas! I will accept any present from you. I am 9 years old and I don't know what I want so that's why I asked for anything that a girl would want,
Signed, Paloma
Dear Santa,
I want a real puppy. Please.
Signed, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I would like Henry, Gordon and Rebecca from Thomas Friends.
Signed, Iris
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a TV, American Girl doll, TV set with a been bag chair.
Signed, Olivia
Dear Santa,
I would like camping stuff.
Signed, Loki
Dear Santa,
I've been a good boy and would like Black Panther goo-jitsu and blippy ice cream car.
Signed, Jace
Dear Santa,
I want a Blue helmet and a Blue saddie Pad. Love You.
Signed, Harper
Dear Santa,
I Love you Santa. Merry Christmas. Please bring me unicorn face Chapstick for Christmas. Thank you for presents.
Signed, Avery
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like to see u.
Signed, Alice
Dear Santa,
I reley whant to lean more adout animals so I was wondering if you coud get books on animals.
Signed, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Thank you for everything you have done in the years for me. You have always been very kind and generous, This year I was wondering if I could please have a complete fire energy Pokeman battle deck. Merry Christmas and travel safe.
Signed, Nicholas
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I would like a new scooter, stuffed animals, a new pillow, a reborn doll, new clothes for my reborn, clothes for me, an iPad, a new hat and a new jacket! Thank you, Santa!
Signed, Emma
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie doll and an American girl doll and a barbie surprise and a Phone case.
Signed, Barrett
Dear Santa,
Please Come to my consrt at godeyou.
Signed, Gwen
Dear Santa,
I wish you have a good Christmas. Please bring me a real BB gun. Thank you.
Signed, Ben
Dear Santa,
Can you give me a new bike. thank you Santa!!
Signed, Leo
Dear Santa,
I want a big monster truck.
Signed, Benny
Dear Santa,
Peace in the world!
Signed, Secret Angel
Dear Santa,
I want slime for Christmas.
Signed, Beckett and Sloane
Dear Santa,
A Barbie.
Signed, Allarah
Dear Santa,
Barbie Dreamsize for full-sized Barbies.
Signed, Hazel
Dear Santa,
All the paw patrol toys, paw patrol night light and Ryan Mystery egg.
Signed, Hudson
Dear Santa,
I would like a duck for Christmas.
Signed, Joel
Dear Santa,
I want a master chief toy and some hot wheels with a track and a new skateboard and new retro Jordans 4's would be nice.
Signed, Austin
Dear Santa,
I would really love a squishy ball for Christmas. I love you!
Signed, Cora
Dear Santa,
can i pls have a dog or a puppy pls with all the stuff we need and if i get a puppy can it be potty trained,
Signed, Hailey
Dear Santa,
I want a lot of shoes this year and I have been very good. I also want a lot of clothes.
Signed, Avery
Dear Santa,
I want a cloths.
Signed, Claire
Dear Santa,
Please bring star war and minecraft.
Signed, Elias
Dear Santa,
Fort flat truck, red crane, tablet, race car trailer and truck.
Signed, Luca
Dear Santa,
Have you ever gone to the jungle? I can't wait for Christmas!
Signed, Clare
Dear Santa,
I would like a bowser stuffie. And Swedish fish. And some other toys.
Signed, Sam
Dear Santa,
I want a scatbord for chrimmples. Santa, love you.
Signed, Autumn
Dear Santa,
I want a new Bike.
Signed, Cullen
Dear Santa,
can I get a slimlicker. its a candy. Please and thank you.
Signed, Preslee
Dear Santa,
I Hope yur are have ing a graet day, I really hope I get mackup, a puppy.
Signed, Quinn
Dear Santa,
Can I get a Seek from doors costume And a 3D printer and also more luv to the world.
Signed, Marshall
Dear Santa,
I want a Barcelona Jersey, soccer posters and Fort nite action figures. I have been really good.
Signed, Dominic
Dear Santa,
I have been very good. I love Elsa and Frozen II. Please bring some beads and a dress and a Frozen castle. I love you.
Signed, Liliana
Dear Santa,
I want Mini brands.
Signed, Rylan
Dear Santa,
I hope Snowflake comes to Charlotte's hose.
Signed, Jacki
Dear Santa,
Blue Drone tarantula.
Signed, Henry
Dear Santa,
Dog stuffed animal.
Signed, Vince
Dear Santa,
can I Please have a Smith shirt, football clets and a puffy jaket and Bogs and some Bike glases.
Signed, Felix
Dear Santa,
I want two thing this year one of them is wing bomber and a Atatwalker. Have a Marer crisims santa.
Signed, Brenden
Dear Santa,
I Rilly want a Polaroid and a Jarasik Park switch game.
Signed, Jude
Dear Santa,
I love you. Do you like going to the beach? I can't wait for Christmas.
Signed, Therese
Dear Santa,
All Pokeman. A trillion mining coins.
Signed, Beckham
Dear Santa,
I would like a vr set plese and thank you.
Signed, Nova
Dear Santa,
Something fun, toy Dino, Big huge.
Signed, Henry
Dear Santa,
I have been naughty this year. Do I get coal in my sock?
Signed, Taylor
Dear Santa,
Firetruck, tractors.
Signed, Luca
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the toys last year. Can I pet your reindeer? Can I fly with Elves? I have been a good boy. I like construction things. Fly Safe!
Signed, Orrin
Dear Santa,
I want a Blue Slim fum.
Signed, Avery
Dear Santa,
Bob it, glasses, skirt, jacket.
Signed, Maya
Dear Santa,
Unicorn.
Signed, Lucy
Dear Santa,
I Have a Qeshti? Win Will I get my ellf. I have Bin good This year. So win I get my ellf, I want my EllF to hid sum war fune,
Signed, Roman
Dear Santa,
I wold like a I Pode, reborn covers, fidgets, squishmellow, clay beads. I don't have loom.
Signed, Hayde
