Letter to Santa, Burnside second grade
By Evie, Burnside second grader

Dear Santa,

I want a basketball hoop for my trampoline for Christmas.

From, Paisley

 

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa. Please don't wake me up. I never will forget your name. For Christmas I want a remote controlled rocket, a Hulk racecar, a Black Panther monster truck, a big remote control dinosaur T-rex and Legos.

From, Oliver

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I would like a coat and boots for my doll Sidney, snow pants for my doll, and art supply things.

Thank you, Autumn

 

Dear Santa,

I want Horses.

Signed, Grace

 

Dear Santa,

I love Santa.

Signed, Emma

 

Dear Santa,

I love you Magic Mixie

Signed, Piper

 

Dear Santa,

I want nobr 18. I want Pokemon. I want a vikings helmet. I want a romokeku car.

Signed, Max

 

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is YOU!

Signed, Nora

 

Dear Santa,

I watch coco melen and I'm 9. Can I get a mario lego set.

Signed, Santiago

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Tattoos Pernment taTTOOS.

Signed, Thomas

 

Dear Santa,

Legos

Signed, Shae

 

Dear Santa,

I would like dinosaurs and a nerf gun.

Signed, Conway

 

Dear Santa,

Happy Birthday! Trick or Treat. I'm excited to see my cousins.

Signed, Caleb

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a squishy, squishyball. So Plese Santa

Signed, Mischa

 

Dear Santa,

Bull and chute and gloves and rope.

Signed, Kash

 

Dear Santa,

I want wrestlers, Legos, and whatever else you think I'd like. (please)

Signed, Landon

 

Dear Santa,

Legos, Hoverdoarb, nintenboswitch, Golden vest.

Signed, Eric

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a toy for Christmas. Thank You. Treehouse.

Signed, Francis

 

Dear Santa,

I want Party Panic four Christmas.

Signed, Knox

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a waterproof camra and a HOVERBOARD (2 weeles) Please, also a pink tent,

Signed, Annie

 

Dear Santa,

An American girl Doll.

Signed, Lia

 

Dear Santa,

I want dirt bikes #11.

Signed, Henry

 

Dear Santa,

I want for christmas is a Squishmolls Tid-bie Platypus.

Signed, Gwen

 

Dear Santa,

Barbie, popits, I am 3 years old.

Signed, Kinley

 

Dear Santa,

I don't want a lot for Christmas. There is one thing I need.

Signed, M.C.

 

Dear Santa, 

I would like a barbie, baby Yoda toy. I have been very good all year.

Signed, Alinna

 

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy corn, Please and thek you.

Signed, Cayden

 

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas! I will accept any present from you. I am 9 years old and I don't know what I want so that's why I asked for anything that a girl would want,

Signed, Paloma

 

Dear Santa,

I want a real puppy. Please.

Signed, Wyatt

 

Dear Santa,

I would like Henry, Gordon and Rebecca from Thomas Friends.

Signed, Iris

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a TV, American Girl doll, TV set with a been bag chair.

Signed, Olivia

 

Dear Santa,

I would like camping stuff.

Signed, Loki

 

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy and would like Black Panther goo-jitsu and blippy ice cream car.

Signed, Jace

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Blue helmet and a Blue saddie Pad. Love You.

Signed, Harper

 

Dear Santa,

I Love you Santa. Merry Christmas. Please bring me unicorn face Chapstick for Christmas. Thank you for presents.

Signed, Avery

 

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like to see u.

Signed, Alice

 

Dear Santa,

I reley whant to lean more adout animals so I was wondering if you coud get books on animals.

Signed, Charlotte

 

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything you have done in the years for me. You have always been very kind and generous, This year I was wondering if I could please have a complete fire energy Pokeman battle deck. Merry Christmas and travel safe.

Signed, Nicholas

 

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I would like a new scooter, stuffed animals, a new pillow, a reborn doll, new clothes for my reborn, clothes for me, an iPad, a new hat and a new jacket! Thank you, Santa!

Signed, Emma

 

Dear Santa,

I want a barbie doll and an American girl doll and a barbie surprise and a Phone case.

Signed, Barrett

 

Dear Santa,

Please Come to my consrt at godeyou.

Signed, Gwen

 

Dear Santa,

I wish you have a good Christmas. Please bring me a real BB gun. Thank you.

Signed, Ben

 

Dear Santa,

Can you give me a new bike. thank you Santa!!

Signed, Leo

 

Dear Santa,

I want a big monster truck.

Signed, Benny

 

Dear Santa,

Peace in the world!

Signed, Secret Angel

 

Dear Santa,

I want slime for Christmas.

Signed, Beckett and Sloane

 

Dear Santa,

A Barbie.

Signed, Allarah

 

Dear Santa,

Barbie Dreamsize for full-sized Barbies.

Signed, Hazel

 

Dear Santa,

All the paw patrol toys, paw patrol night light and Ryan Mystery egg.

Signed, Hudson

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a duck for Christmas.

Signed, Joel

 

Dear Santa,

I want a master chief toy and some hot wheels with a track and a new skateboard and new retro Jordans 4's would be nice.

Signed, Austin

 

Dear Santa,

I would really love a squishy ball for Christmas. I love you!

Signed, Cora

 

Dear Santa,

can i pls have a dog or a puppy pls with all the stuff we need and if i get a puppy can it be potty trained,

Signed, Hailey

 

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of shoes this year and I have been very good. I also want a lot of clothes.

Signed, Avery

 

Dear Santa,

I want a cloths.

Signed, Claire

 

Dear Santa,

Please bring star war and minecraft.

Signed, Elias

 

Dear Santa,

Fort flat truck, red crane, tablet, race car trailer and truck.

Signed, Luca

 

Dear Santa,

Have you ever gone to the jungle? I can't wait for Christmas!

Signed, Clare

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a bowser stuffie. And Swedish fish. And some other toys.

Signed, Sam

 

Dear Santa,

I want a scatbord for chrimmples. Santa, love you.

Signed, Autumn

 

Dear Santa,

I want a new Bike.

Signed, Cullen

 

Dear Santa,

can I get a slimlicker. its a candy. Please and thank you.

Signed, Preslee

 

Dear Santa,

I Hope yur are have ing a graet day, I really hope I get mackup, a puppy.

Signed, Quinn

 

Dear Santa,

Can I get a Seek from doors costume And a 3D printer and also more luv to the world.

Signed, Marshall

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Barcelona Jersey, soccer posters and Fort nite action figures. I have been really good.

Signed, Dominic

 

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I love Elsa and Frozen II. Please bring some beads and a dress and a Frozen castle. I love you.

Signed, Liliana

 

Dear Santa,

I want Mini brands.

Signed, Rylan

 

Dear Santa,

I hope Snowflake comes to Charlotte's hose.

Signed, Jacki

 

Dear Santa,

Blue Drone tarantula.

Signed, Henry

 

Dear Santa,

Dog stuffed animal.

Signed, Vince

 

Dear Santa,

can I Please have a Smith shirt, football clets and a puffy jaket and Bogs and some Bike glases.

Signed, Felix

 

Dear Santa,

I want two thing this year one of them is wing bomber and a Atatwalker. Have a Marer crisims santa.

Signed, Brenden

 

Dear Santa,

I Rilly want a Polaroid and a Jarasik Park switch game.

Signed, Jude

 

Dear Santa,

I love you. Do you like going to the beach? I can't wait for Christmas.

Signed, Therese

 

Dear Santa,

All Pokeman. A trillion mining coins.

Signed, Beckham

 

Dear Santa,

I would like a vr set plese and thank you.

Signed, Nova

 

Dear Santa,

Something fun, toy Dino, Big huge.

Signed, Henry

 

Dear Santa,

I have been naughty this year. Do I get coal in my sock?

Signed, Taylor

 

Dear Santa,

Firetruck, tractors.

Signed, Luca

 

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the toys last year. Can I pet your reindeer? Can I fly with Elves? I have been a good boy. I like construction things. Fly Safe!

Signed, Orrin

 

Dear Santa,

I want a Blue Slim fum.

Signed, Avery

 

Dear Santa,

Bob it, glasses, skirt, jacket.

Signed, Maya

 

Dear Santa,

Unicorn.

Signed, Lucy

 

Dear Santa,

I Have a Qeshti? Win Will I get my ellf. I have Bin good This year. So win I get my ellf, I want my EllF to hid sum war fune,

Signed, Roman

 

Dear Santa,

I wold like a I Pode, reborn covers, fidgets, squishmellow, clay beads. I don't have loom.

Signed, Hayde

