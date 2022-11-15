One day each year the United States prioritizes saying thank you to the men and women who have served this country.
Veterans Day is celebrated in many forms, in Red Wing an annual ceremony is held at Red Wing High School.
This year the ceremony highlighted veterans from each branch of the United States military. Speakers from different backgrounds shared their experiences and traditions in honoring veterans in the community.
The Native American Student Association dancers and relatives spoke about how they traditionally honor those who have fought in wars. Prairie Island Drum also performed a traditional drum circle with singing to honor veterans through Native American culture.
“American Indian communities remember their veterans' sacrifices with traditional songs like the Flag Song and the Veterans Song,” Native American Student Association representative Kennesey Taylor-Western Boy said. “These songs demonstrate thousands of years of tradition and culture for our akicitas, our warriors.”
The keynote speaker, Capt. John Plehal talked about his experience in the Navy and what it means to him to wear the uniform with pride.
“Today there are nearly 1.4 million men and women serving in uniform, it is a life most people in the United States are unfamiliar with,” he said. “It has been 50 years since I first put on a uniform at the University of Utah … Here I am in my dress blues. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve worn this uniform.”
Plehal spoke about how veterans haven’t always been treated with respect and honor.
“In the ‘70s military service was almost exclusively for men, now women serve in all fields and fill many leadership positions. In those days it wasn’t always popular to wear this uniform in public,” he said.
“For their own safety, some ROTC students were discouraged by their universities to not wear their uniforms on campus,” he continued. “Fortunately those days are gone, and they have been replaced by days like today where veterans are honored for their service.”
Plehal served in the Navy for 28 years on active duty at home and abroad in various operational and staff positions.
He was in command of an aviation squadron and on the staff of the secretary of the Navy, the chief of naval operations and the chief of Navy personnel.
He has logged more than 4,000 hours in Navy aircraft.
“Much has changed over the past 50 years. Even though wars are different now, Ukraine has shown us that they are no less devastating,” he said.
During the ceremony, staff and community members who have served were recognized and asked to stand.
The Red Wing High School band and choir performed during the event and recognized veterans during the Armed Forces Salute. Each branch of the military was represented at the ceremony.
Navy retired Cmdr. Grag Cady introduced the missing in action and prisoners of war table that sat at the front of the stage.
The items placed on the table and around the table are symbolic to missing in action and prisoners of war veterans.
“As you entered the gym this morning, you may have noticed this small table that is set for one,” Cady said. “This table is our way of symbolizing the fact that members of our profession of arms are missing from our midst. They are commonly called prisoners of war or missing in action. We call them brothers.”
The commemoration ceremony finished with a tradition, the cutting of a cake with a sword.
Retired Marine Corps Col. Richard Johnson ceremoniously cut the cake with the sword and the first piece was as tradition called for, given to the oldest veteran present. The second piece was given to the youngest veteran present.
The Veterans Day ceremony is held each year at the Red Wing High School and is planned in coordination with local veteran groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.