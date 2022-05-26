Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022.
“They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . . I am blessed.”
During Wednesday night’s event, students received a total of $70,000 in local scholarships.
In total, 78 students graduated with honors and earned 424 varsity letters, according to Kjos.
Honor graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.66:
Alexis Avery
Madison Castner
Truman Danielson
Stella Deden
Allison Eichorn
Olivia Jensen
Madeline Johnson
Mya Kammerer
Casey Larson
Brianna Novak
Natasha Rietmann
David Scherer
Reese Tripp
Giselle Zacarias Siqueiros
Distinction graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.83:
Elle Brandt
Vincent Brandt
Devyn Handwerk
Jackie Hanson
Mara Kelly
Nadia Poole
Isaac Ward
Dylan Taube
Highest distinction graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.93:
Derek Achen
Makayla Adolph
Sakya Apenhorst
Mallary Bade
Andrew Ball
Tabetha Bowes
Molly Bradley
Zachary Burton
Tayler Butenschoen
Justin Carlisle
Joey Carlson
Kennedy Carlson
Luis Catarino Santiago
Cooper Chandler
Ellie Clemens
Aliyah Daley
Jonah Deppe
Camille DeSutter
Emma Eggenberger
Dixon Ehlers
Andrew Farrar
Jacob Flemke
Wyatt Gonsior
Ellie Guse
Maddox Hanson
Tatumn Harris
Colin Johnson
Blake Kajewski
Faith Karger
Joshua Kolby
Reyana Leise
Mattew Lu
Alyssa Malyon
Macy Marik
Maddison Marking
Sylvia Marty
Kassandra Neeser
Ella Nelson
Mason Overman
Ella Ponto
Lucia Poss
Amira Ramstad
Alexander Rice
Bailie Roschen
Hallie Roschen
August Sanchez
Tori Seny
Kayla Shelstad
Emily Stewart
Cadence Thorson
Daniella Thuerauf
Soren Toegel
Viridiana Trejo Vargas
Caitlyn Vonbargen
Sarah Wiederich
Benjamin Yoemans
The photos in this article showcase just a few students who received scholarships and awards.
