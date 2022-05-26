Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022.

“They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . .  I am blessed.”

During Wednesday night’s event, students received a total of $70,000 in local scholarships.

In total, 78 students graduated with honors and earned 424 varsity letters, according to Kjos. 

Honor graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.66:

  • Alexis Avery

  • Madison Castner

  • Truman Danielson

  • Stella Deden

  • Allison Eichorn

  • Olivia Jensen

  • Madeline Johnson

  • Mya Kammerer

  • Casey Larson

  • Brianna Novak

  • Natasha Rietmann

  • David Scherer

  • Reese Tripp

  • Giselle Zacarias Siqueiros

Distinction graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.83:

  • Elle Brandt

  • Vincent Brandt

  • Devyn Handwerk

  • Jackie Hanson

  • Mara Kelly

  • Nadia Poole

  • Isaac Ward

  • Dylan Taube

Highest distinction graduates with a weighted GPA of 3.93:

  • Derek Achen

  • Makayla Adolph

  • Sakya Apenhorst

  • Mallary Bade

  • Andrew Ball

  • Tabetha Bowes

  • Molly Bradley

  • Zachary Burton

  • Tayler Butenschoen

  • Justin Carlisle

  • Joey Carlson

  • Kennedy Carlson

  • Luis Catarino Santiago

  • Cooper Chandler

  • Ellie Clemens

  • Aliyah Daley

  • Jonah Deppe

  • Camille DeSutter

  • Emma Eggenberger

  • Dixon Ehlers

  • Andrew Farrar

  • Jacob Flemke

  • Wyatt Gonsior

  • Ellie Guse

  • Maddox Hanson

  • Tatumn Harris

  • Colin Johnson

  • Blake Kajewski

  • Faith Karger

  • Joshua Kolby

  • Reyana Leise

  • Mattew Lu

  • Alyssa Malyon

  • Macy Marik

  • Maddison Marking

  • Sylvia Marty

  • Kassandra Neeser

  • Ella Nelson

  • Mason Overman

  • Ella Ponto

  • Lucia Poss

  • Amira Ramstad

  • Alexander Rice

  • Bailie Roschen

  • Hallie Roschen

  • August Sanchez

  • Tori Seny

  • Kayla Shelstad

  • Emily Stewart

  • Cadence Thorson

  • Daniella Thuerauf

  • Soren Toegel

  • Viridiana Trejo Vargas

  • Caitlyn Vonbargen

  • Sarah Wiederich

  • Benjamin Yoemans

The photos in this article showcase just a few students who received scholarships and awards.

