Red Wing High School graduates received their diplomas at an evening ceremony on June 3. The keynote speaker Tammy Mikkelson commented on the perfect weather. She said, “what a beautiful night, an outdoor graduation with no threat of rain. What a great night.”
Both speakers, Mikkelson and student speaker Daniella Thuerauf had similar themes in their addresses to the class of 2022. Both speeches pondered the question of “who are you meant to be?”
In her speech Therauf said, “I’m not just talking about who you choose to be professionally. I’m also talking about who you choose to be as a person.” She continued,
“There’s a lot of bad stuff going on in the world all the time and the best thing you can be is kind. As long as you have air in your lungs and a beating heart, choose to do good with that.”
Later in the ceremony, Mikkelson said, “each one of you have a path that you should take and each path is unique, embrace it and learn from it and know it is okay to fail as you go. Failure and successes have brought us all to where we are today. ”
During the ceremony 198 students graduated and over 50 students were recognized for their achievements of high distinction, honors and scholarships
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.