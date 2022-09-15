Minnesota residents were engaged in a Civil War being waged across the Southern states between the Mississippi River and the southeast coast in 1862.
At 5 p.m. on Oct. 8, members of the 2nd Minnesota Battery Inc. will dedicate a granite marker to not only Minnesota but to those men who served in the battery and stood their ground until ordered out at the town of Perryville, Kentucky.
Mustered into service at Fort Snelling on March 21, 1862, the men of the 2nd Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery, reorganized from an original infantry regiment, were transported by steamboat to Benton Barracks near St. Louis where they were outfitted and trained in artillery tactics by Capt. William Hotchkiss on March 25.
The battery moved by steamboat arriving at Pittsburg Landing, Tennessee, on May 28 then ordered to join Gen. Pope’s Army in the investment of Corinth, Mississippi. After minor skirmishing around the city, the battery, along with Davis’ Division, marched 248 miles, mostly behind enemy lines, joining Buell’s Army near Louisville, Kentucky, on Sept. 8, 1862.
Learning that Confederate troops were in southeastern Kentucky, Gen. Buell began his campaign on Sept. 11 to locate the enemy and engage them. Gen. Bragg’s intent was to secure the state for the Confederacy.
On Sept. 26, more recruits joined the battery filling out its full complement of men and on Oct. 1, 1862, Buell’s Army began a general advance in a southeasterly direction from Louisville. The march was unusual in that a drought played a part in the search for water and slowing the pace of the advance, but on Oct. 7, the first divisions arrived just west of a town called Perryville. The enemy had been located.
At gray daylight, the battery was roused by the bugle and the howitzer section, ordered forward to the skirmish line, participated in action on Peter’s Hill driving the Confederate troops back down the slope and into wooded cover.
Then attached to Capt. Gay’s cavalry, the section moved forward near a creek, shelling an old barn, and driving skirmishers and supporting artillery from their positions. Again moving with the cavalry to a high point overlooking a shallow valley, the section fired on Confederate cavalry, scattering them but could not get another Confederate battery within range.
The howitzer section was relieved by another Parrott gun section with greater range driving off the Confederate battery. Capt. Gay’s cavalry was recalled to its former position leaving the howitzers to retreat to a point of woods on their left rear and in front of a white house bounded by split rail fences.
From this point the men could see the battle developing to their front, slowly pushing federal troops back toward them.
With the arrival of Gen. Rousseau, a second line of defense was hastily formed of troops resupplying with ammunition, reorganizing after being driven back and the howitzer section that had been idle for some time. It was ordered into the side yard of the Russell House with Kentucky infantry in their front and below the guns in a swale. All prepared to meet the enemy who were steadily advancing on the federal position.
When Federal troops opened fire, the Confederate line slowed to a standstill with the howitzers raking their lines with case and canister rounds. Exchanges of volleys ensued until the Confederate line began receiving federal artillery fire in their rear from Peter’s Hill forcing the enemy line to retire.
Not long after, a new enemy threat arrived from a different direction, flanking the howitzers and infantry to their front.
An orderly rode in and delivered a loud, stern shout, “Get out of there! Your battery is lost!” whereupon the guns and infantry moved to the rear of another position ending the action of the 2nd Minnesota Battery.
Two federal brigades arrived from a forced march and stabilized the federal line although the battle went on into the moonlight.
The 2nd Minnesota Battery Inc. is based in Red Wing with membership bordering the Mississippi River and extending into Wisconsin. The group’s mission is to educate the public, no matter the age group, in the time period of the nation’s greatest crises.
