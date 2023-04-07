The Red Wing community is no stranger to flooding, and the city is preparing for high waters this spring.
Throughout the years, Red Wing has seen some extensive flooding.
In 2011, a flood engulfed Colvill and Bay Point parks.
Again in 2019, the melting snow caused major flooding along Red Wing’s riverfront.
The National Weather Service is forecasting the probability of major flooding in Red Wing this spring.
According to their forecast, Red Wing has a 69% chance of a major flooding stage.
In preparation for high waters the city has protocols they follow to mitigate some of the major impacts from flooding.
Environmental Services Superintendent Kelsey Van Deusen explained how the city monitors river stage predictions.
“We begin our prep by monitoring the river stage predictions through NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, to get an idea of the timing of the flooding,” she said.
The city follows a standard operating procedure when taking actions at river stages across the city.
Since the city has some experience with flooding, the document they follow changes after each experience with preparations.
This helps them become more prepared for future floods.
“We have a very robust standard operating procedure document that includes all the actions that should be taken at each river stage across the city,” she said. “This procedure gets updated after each flood as we get more information and get better at flood prepping.”
There are many items they check off their list as they prepare the parks and riverfront areas.
“We meet as a team to go over the activities and plan out the schedule of these actions,” Van Deusen said. “This includes removing objects that could float away, disconnecting power, placing barriers around things that could get hit by debris, and sandbagging around critical equipment.”
Since the last major flood in 2019, the city hasn’t changed much of its response, but they do have a better understanding of what they can do better this time around.
“We certainly learned more through the last significant flood, but I don’t believe our response has shifted much,” Van Deusen said.
Some changes to preparations this year include removal of equipment and items from parks and implementing better ways to protect the parks.
“There may be a few more things to remove or protect in the city parks, or areas we could do better, but our leadership team has been through many floods over the years and has a great handle on how to manage the flooding as best as possible,” she said.
While the city prepares for flooding, the community can prepare for high water levels.
Van Deusen provided some tips for the community in keeping themselves safe and prepared for flooding.
“Prepare for areas to be closed like Colvill, Levee and Bay Point parks. If there are barricades blocking the roads and entrances, never drive or walk around them,” she said.
The biggest priority for the city is keeping the community safe.
“The barricades are there to keep you safe. Flood waters are especially dangerous because there is a lot of debris flowing around, and you can’t tell what is underneath the water,” Van Deusen said. “You can easily lose your footing or get swept away.”
The flood waters can carry high bacteria loads, and this can cause illness if exposed.
Van Deusen suggests that community members should plan ahead for the flood by doing their own preparations like the city.
“If you have property that could be impacted by the flooding, it is best to plan ahead and remove anything that you don’t want to lose,” she said.
If the community has questions or concerns about flooding they should contact the Public Works Office at 651-385-3674.
Riverfront Businesses
The city works closely with businesses along the riverfront during flood preparations.
“We certainly work with the riverfront businesses like the marinas, ADM and the Xcel Energy Steam Plant to share our flood plans and help out where we can,” Van Deusen said.
The Red Wing ADM plant has flooding protocols that they follow each year during spring flooding.
“ADM Red Wing follows action level of 12 feet in the National Weather Service Hydrologic Prediction,” Plant Manager Emily Harrison said. “Lower areas by our barge dock and river rail loading building are impacted earlier than this elevation,” she continued.
Since ADM is located right on the river, they expect the climbing river levels to affect various areas of the plant at different times.
“Scale areas and bucket elevator pits are also impacted earlier because they are below ground level. We follow a checklist as the river level climbs to appropriately project equipment,” Harrison said.
ADM expects flooding each year, and they are prepared for how it could impact their business.
“ADM Red Wing has been impacted by flooding annually to various degrees,” Harrison said. “Checklists and protocols used today have been created because of the past impacts.”
Barge loading is impacted by the high river levels, and the service road by the railroad is impacted.
“Most commonly barge loading and access to the service road by the rail are the only impacts. Historic levels of flooding have further disrupted the ability to use rail loading and unloading,” Harrison said.
Being situated right on the river allows Red Wing to reap many benefits of the mighty Mississippi.
However, along with the benefits of beauty and convenience comes the risk of flooding.
