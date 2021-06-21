Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to a natural gas leak directly behind 135 Pioneer Road at 2:51 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Firefighters found a natural gas line that was struck and actively leaking natural gas outside near an occupied building. Firefighter’s immediately checked the building and ordered a shelter in place. All windows were closed and the ventilation systems were shut down inside the building.
Xcel Energy was contacted and worked to stop the gas leak. Firefighters assessed the air quality in the affected building through the leak. The leak was stopped approximately 1.25 hours after arriving on scene. The scene was turned over to Xcel and the building occupants.
Red Wing Fire Department responded to the scene with two fire engines, two ambulances and one ladder truck. Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, and Xcel Energy. Ellsworth Fire Department provided station coverage with a fire engine.
