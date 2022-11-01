At 2:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to He Mni Can, Barn Bluff, in Red Wing for a hiker who fell down an embankment off of the walking trail.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the call and ascended the bluff to locate the injured patient. The patient was located approximately 15 minutes after arrival.
The patient was extricated back up the bluff to a safe location. The patient was assisted off the bluff and transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Wing in good condition.
Apparatuses used on the scene included two fire engines, two advanced life support ambulances, two brush trucks, one utility truck and two chief officers. The Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County sheriff’s office, Minnesota State Patrol Air Rescue Team and Red Wing Public Works assisted on the scene. Ellsworth fire, Lake City ambulance and Ellsworth ambulance were called to provide fire and ambulance coverage for the city while Red Wing crews were on the incident.
