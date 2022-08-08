Brush fires spanned approximately two miles along Highway 19 on Friday, Aug. 5.
The Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters arrived on scene approximately 10 minutes later to find a large brush fire covering approximately 2 acres, primarily in the 200 block of Highway 19.
The blaze was placed under control within 30 minutes of arrival. Crews remained on scene for another 35 minutes to check for hot spots. No injuries were reported and no buildings were damaged. Recent dry conditions, high temperatures and 30 mph wind gusts contributed to the spread of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Two fire engines, one ambulance, two brush units and one chief officer responded from the Red Wing Fire Department. Assisting agencies included the Goodhue Fire Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department, Miesville Fire Department, Prairie Island Police Department, Red Wing Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Minnesota DNR, Goodhue County Dispatch and Xcel Energy.
