24 vendors lined the sides of Levee Street for the grand reopening of the Red Wing Farmer’s Market last Saturday. With 55 registered vendors, live music and a hula-hooping competition, the market has something for everyone this season.
For over 30 years, the city of Red Wing has welcomed local bakers, farmers, craftsmen, artists and more to set up a tent and share their talents with the community.
This season, 14 new vendors have joined the weekly Saturday market, which runs June through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of these new vendors are diverging from the farm-to-table booths the Red Wing community has grown to know and love.
Knife sharpening, professional face painting and yak products have served as wonderful additions to the market this year.
Melodee Smith owns Minnesota’s largest registered herd of Royal and Native Trim Tibetan Yak about 10 miles west of Red Wing. As one of the market’s newest vendors, Smith sells yak meat and a plethora of products made from fur.
“I raise yak mainly for the meat, but they also have a fiber product that we comb out in the spring,” Smith said. “The dehairing waste I have made into rugs, and the really good stuff I have made into yarn skeins, and that gets made into scarves and hats.”
Also new to the market this year is “The Sharpenerd,” a one-man knife-sharpening show.
“You can bring your knives down to the market, or maybe you bring your garden tools down to the market and he’ll sharpen them right here for you,” Market Manager Sara George said.
As community members meander in and out of tents, the sweet smell of baked goods lingers throughout the market, coming from vendors like Dana’s Bread, Our Dough Bread Co. and Artisan Bread.
George stated that a few of these stands sold out their loaves of bread within the first hour of the market this Saturday.
“Not only is artisan bread brand new this year, but [so are] gluten-free cookies, which is a big ask,” George said. “People want to know what’s going on with their gluten-free cookies and they want gluten-free everything.”
Brittani Rechtzigel started her business “Our Dough Bread Co.” in December. The farmer’s market has provided Rechtzigel with an opportunity to sell her goods to a larger audience. Market-goers continued circling back to her booth to try more samples and buy out her inventory.
Fresh chives, oregano and radishes are also new this year, grown and sold by Kristen Bandurski and Daniel Parshall. Parshall said he’s been gardening forever, but he took the leap of faith to make farming his profession about a year ago.
Live music played by local artists outside the depot produces an upbeat atmosphere in the marketplace, suitable for anyone looking for a fun Saturday afternoon outing.
Gather your family and friends and head on down to the Red Wing Farmer’s Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see what the yak is all about.
