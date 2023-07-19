Almost 600 Elks members belong to the Red Wing Elks Lodge #845, and for over a century the organization has supported the Red Wing community.
This summer the Elks are celebrating 120 years as an organization in Red Wing.
Over those many years the local chapter has brought an enhanced sense of community to Red Wing.
Red Wing Elks Lodge received their charter on July 23, 1903, from the Grand Lodge. At that time the Red Wing Elks were located on the corner of Bush and Third Street.
Later. the organization moved to the upper level of the Gladstone building, before finding their current home at 306 West Fourth Street in 1955.
Members Lottie Aslakson, Steph Riegelman and Kevin Riegelman have been involved with the Elks for many years.
Each of them have enjoyed volunteering, and helping others in the community.
They have all served in leadership roles throughout their time with the Elks. Kevin Riegelman was President for the Minnesota State Elks Lodge in 2006. He now serves as a trustee.
Aslakson is the manager for the Red Wing Elks Lodge, and Steph Riegelman is the current treasurer. They all have held various roles in the leadership over the years, including the exalted ruler position.
On Saturday, July 22, starting at noon, the Red Wing Elks will be hosting an open house. They are inviting the community to celebrate 120 years with them.
They will be highlighting some of their longtime members, there will be activities and will highlight some of their community involvement programs.
The Red Wing Elks organization does many things as a not-for-profit organization. They are more than just 120 years of operation, and they are certainly more than just a bar and restaurant on the corner of Plum and Fourth Streets.
“There are a lot of things that we actually do. Whenever someone asks me about what we do I almost forget everything that we actually do,” Aslakson said.
The organization hosts fundraisers and events for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, students and first responders.
“We work with the schools to get them sports equipment, and we do spaghetti feeds,” Aslakson said.
“Through our Elks National Foundation we are able to apply for some grants. Right now we have a big impact grant that is around $10,000 each year and we work with Rise Up Red Wing and Tower View schools to provide various things,” Steph Riegelman added.
A long time traditional fundraiser at the Red Wing Elks Lodge is their Christmas Baskets program.
“Our Christmas Baskets have been going on for more than 60 years. Around 140 or 150 baskets with a holiday meal that includes a turkey and all the fixings are delivered to families and those who need it,” Kevin Riegelman said.
Also during the holidays, the Elks provide a meal for first responders and for the homeless on Christmas Day.
Aslakson describes the organization as a family, and more than just a group that she belongs to.
“It feels more like a family, especially with this 120th anniversary. There are so many people bringing in memorabilia, and there are so many people involved in this celebration,” she said.
Elks members from across the state will be coming into Red Wing to help celebrate this milestone.
“Members from across the state will be coming in to celebrate with us. We know for sure there are members coming from Hibbing, Faribault, Duluth, Hopkins, Hutchinson, Mankato and Rochester,” Steph Riegelman said.
Looking over his 37 years of involvement, Kevin Riegelman says his favorite part is helping others and supporting the youth camp.
“Our main program is our youth camp up in Brainerd, across the state we send around 600 kids to camp,” he said.
Aslakson agrees, her favorite part of her involvement over 22 years is getting kids involved in the youth camp as a recruiter.
“Early on in my membership I was talked into being a recruiter for the youth camp and after being involved with that I have really enjoyed seeing some of these misfortuned kids grow up and come to me and say ‘that was probably one of the best things that could’ve happened to me,’” she said.
The Elks lend a helping hand to other organizations in the community. They work with United Way, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, the Red Wing Royal Ambassadors, Big Turn Music Festival, River City Days, the Holiday Stroll and more.
“Youth and veterans are a main focus, but anytime someone in the community comes to us that needs help, we try to help them,” Kevin Riegelman said.
The Red Wing Elks Lodge family is hoping to welcome the community at their celebration this weekend. They take pride in the volunteerism they have provided to the community, and hope to continue for another 120 years to come.
