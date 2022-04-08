Elementary and secondary students will start classes at different times next year in the Red Wing Public Schools. This continues the schedule used this year and has bus drivers picking up the two groups at different times.
The school board approved the schedules at its meeting March 21. At its April meeting, the board discussed plans to provide transportation for Creekstone Montessori School.
School board member Pam Roe, who has children in the district, supported this decision to put the least amount of change on attending students and their families.
“I understand the need for families to have the older siblings help the younger siblings get on the bus,” Roe said. With the continued system, this support can happen.
During the meeting, members approved the following tentative start and end times for district schools:
Sunnyside: 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Burnside: 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Twin Bluff: 8:55 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Red Wing High School: 8:45 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson noted at the board’s April 4 meeting that if Creekstone Montessori School – a new charter school – is operational by fall, the district will be required to provide busing; however, this should not affect the board’s decision.
“Bus company and routing officials will be meeting with charter school representatives to discuss transportation-related issues,” Anderson said. “I do not anticipate significant changes, if any, to the district's transportation plan, but times will not be finalized until later this spring or early summer.”
Creekstone met the March 1 deadline to request the school district provide busing for its students. The district will receive extra money if it provides busing for Creekstone students.
