Six students and two staff members from the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center set off on a two-week-long kayaking expedition along the south coast of Alaska’s Prince William Sound.
Each year the Red Wing Shoe jet sends junior instructors who completed the ELC program to a destination of their choosing.
This year’s expedition team comprised of students Mallary Bade, Jed Heineman, Greta Lane, Rey Leise, Ann Lundstrom and Sylvia Marty were led by Parker Nelson and Field Instructor Chad Nelson.
The group spent ten days on the water– fishing for salmon, cooking on the picturesque shores, and exploring the glaciers, waterways and fjords.
Each night, they pitched a tarp tent and slept under the Alaskan night sky.
Since 1970, the nonprofit Red Wing Environmental Learning Center has provided outdoor programs for the youth and community to gain an appreciation for the natural world and to encourage leadership development.
Each member of the Prince Edward Sound expedition wrote about their daily experiences in journal entries below. This is part one of a two-part series of journal entries from the Environmental Learning Center’s 2023 expedition team.
Day 1 of Traveling - Rey Leise
On July 6, the Red Wing Shoe jet set off from Red Wing Airport at 8 am. After removing an excessive amount of portable solar chargers from deep in our tightly-packed bags so the lithium batteries wouldn’t blow us up and saying our goodbyes, we lifted off, with only 16 hours of traveling in front of us. Although we were simply sitting in various forms of transportation the entire day, we learned several things.
1. You can actually order food from a corded telephone by a hole in the wall and not be food poisoned.
2. There exists man-made water ski practice loops in Montana.
3. Never buy 15-dollar airpods at a gas station because you forgot yours.
We touched down for fuel once at the Glacier Park International Airport in Montana and then again in Ketchikan, Alaska, where we were greeted with sun and temperatures in the low 60s. Our original course straight to Valdez was changed due to weather conditions and heavy fog and so we headed on to anchorage instead. Here, we stepped onto a shuttle bus driven by a slightly addled older man, where we mistakenly attempted to enter the local military base before setting on the right path. Chad informed us to settle in for around a 5-hour drive, which subsequently turned into 8. I believe this may have been done on purpose to appease us after a good many hours of travel already clocked that day.
However, our expansive bus windows and low phone batteries allowed us the freedom to sit and look out to the Alaskan landscape for almost the entirety of that time - it was beautiful, with rocky snow-capped mountains stretching taller than many of us had ever seen. Sleepily, we tried to adjust to the seemingly never-ending 24-hour Alaska sunlight, as well as a three-hour time difference. Our attention was kept entertained by roadside moose, cascading waterfalls, and gas station candy.
At this point in the day, I became a bit dismayed at the amount of daylight left in the sky. As we pulled into Valdez at 11:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. Red Wing time), it looked simply like a cloudy afternoon. Although inconvenient for sleeping purposes, it was great for putting up a tent at Valdez’s Bearpaw campground.
Here, Jr. instructors who had been away at college realized that some of our knot-tying talents had been rusted away (most notably, the ever-important truckers hitch, particularly critical for setting up the ELC’s tarp tents). After working out the kinks, most of us fell asleep at around 3 a.m. Red Wing time.
The night sun didn’t prove to be an issue for anyone.
Day 2 of Traveling - Rey Leise
We awoke at Bearpaw campground still having some relative comforts of civilization - a full bathroom, running water, and coffee just down the street. This day was set aside for the purpose of getting permits, stove gas, and any necessary groceries before truly going off the grid.
Those of us who had crucially forgotten to pack a book set upon plundering Valdez’s little lending libraries. For this decision we were eternally grateful over the next two weeks - though our literature did not remotely hold any culturally significant value, we were kept very entertained in the wilderness.
We ogled the incredible teal color of the harbor water, learned firsthand of insane Alaskan grocery prices at the local speedway, and found our lunch spot: Mr. Potato. Mr. Potato’s menu held some of the unhealthiest food I had ever seen in my life, namely their “sputnik's supreme”, which was essentially heart-stopping poutine - biscuits and sausage gravy but with french fries, eggs, and cheese instead of biscuits. We all immediately ordered this exact meal.
After thoroughly exploring the rather few streets of Valdez and making a necessary stop at Subway, we set our sights on a group hike up to the clouds on a mountain behind their high school. After trekking about three-quarters of a mile to the base, we quickly realized the irrationality of the almost vertical line of mud that stood before us that the AllTrails website had listed as a hiking trail - moderate difficulty.
We turned on our heels and meandered through the streets one last time before heading down to the boat docks for our last true sunset in Alaska. The rest of the trip, nighttime was just the heavy cloud cover getting slightly darker around 11:30 p.m. Around this time, I made the slight mistake of breaking off from the group for a bit for a solo walk and was almost immediately accosted by an older local who rather frighteningly chose to pull out his two large firearms and lecture me most erratically about the dangers of camping for the next 45 minutes.
After escaping this encounter, I mistook an impossibly large Alaskan hare for a dog and began to get a little bit worried about the scale of the wildlife that would be surrounding us for the following days. After heading back to Bearpaw for our second and last night, several of us enjoyed a self-orchestrated yoga class at an overlook under the lingering blue sky before falling asleep in our tents around 11 p.m.
Day 1 On the Water – Greta Lane
Very soon everything will be about food, sleep, and staying dry, but not yet. Today was set to be our first day on the water. We had had our fun in Valdez, but we were all going a bit stir-crazy.
We were set to sign waivers at Pangea Outfitters and be down at the docks ready for the water taxi at 8 a.m. But before that, we were set free on the town for breakfast. The power was out, but we were able to get drip coffee and muffins at a local coffee shop. We arrived at the water taxi a bit early, so we had time for a pre “sitting in a boat for 2 hours” yoga.
We shared the water taxi with five people going on Pangea’s day trip to the Columbia Glacier, which added two hours and a beautiful view of the Columbia Glacier. Today was our first experience with the wildlife of the Prince William Sound. We were soon able to identify the sea otters by the strangely large amount of their body they were able to keep above the water.
We saw sea lions on top of sea lions on top of sea lions. The type of sea lions we were seeing were steller sea lions. They make this really uncanny barking, screaming noise and look like a hybrid between a dog and a slug while on land. We also saw orcas, they were incredible. I am glad we saw them while we were in a boat bigger than a kayak. We also learned that ocas have traditions and fishing habits that vary greatly across the species depending on the region. We were able to get a wonderful view of the Columbia glacier and then we motored towards camp.
The water taxi left us at our first campsite near Muir's glacier. We waved goodbye to civilization and looked around at each other and thought now what. We heaved our tons of gear as far as we could up the beach, so the tide wouldn't steal our stuff. Then we got in our kayaks and left to check out Muir's Glacier. Muir's Glacier is a calving glacier. We saw huge chunks of ice falling into the ocean and seconds later we heard the corresponding tremendous boom.
Back at camp we made our first dinners with varying degrees of success and set up our tarp tents. We were exhausted and excited for the beginning of our adventure!
Day 2 On the Water – Sylvia Marty
We got up early and ate our breakfast (oatmeal) and tea. We had a long day ahead of us. We were going from our campsite off of Mears glacier down Unakwik Inlet to round Unakwik point where we would camp. We went around 22 miles in total. We got to camp around 2 p.m. rather beaten down, since we had not eaten our lunches due to a mix-up in communication. (We would make sure in the future to eat up anytime Chad stopped no matter the time of day).
We all sat down and immediately started eating, too lazy and hungry to carry our stuff and kayaks up onto the beach yet. On full stomachs, we assessed the beach and the sunshine and decided a swim was in the cards. Most of us took a swim this day and ‘rinsed’ off the saltwater in the small ‘stream’ that was at our camp. Afterward, we had proper camp time– consisting of Mallary wandering off, Ann and Greta reading, Parker, Chad, Rey, and Jed playing cards and me resting.
Mallary, Ann, and I took a shot at setting up our tent alone but it was proven to not be a three-man job with our skill set. I took a break to read a book and Mallary and Ann did a good job of trying to set it up. We ate dinner and retired for the night before the gnats could properly eat us alive.
Day 3 On the Water – Mallary Bade
Today we woke up to a beautiful sunrise and as the reds, pinks, and oranges reached down to kiss the water gently at my toes, I breathed a deep sigh of happiness. Just kidding! While Alaska had many delightful features and wonders to behold, sunrises and sunsets were not one of them. During the summer months, Alaska is known as ‘the land of the midnight sun’ and it definitely lives up to its name. I was up until around 11 p.m. each night and the light was always about as bright as it is on an overcast day here in Red Wing when white clouds blanket the sky. This phenomenon was quite fun when we went to sleep with the birds chirping high above us, but it proved quite useful when we woke up around 6 a.m. each morning to be on the water by 7-7:30 a.m. We got in the water early each day to be sure that we would have calm, glassy water to paddle on and day three was no exception.
Today was supposed to be a shorter day as we were only going about eight miles or about two hours of paddling, as we averaged about four miles an hour because we were quite the speedy bunch. We ended up tacking on four extra miles as we looked for a suitable campsite, which dampened morale slightly but the vistas surrounding us at our final destination all but made up for it!
We started our day paddling into Granite Bay, heads constantly swiveling from one shoreline to another as we took in the forest-green tree-topped mountains swimming in fog, enclosing us in a mist-shrouded fantasy as far as the eye could see. After exploring Granite Bay, we shot over towards Cedar Bay and started actively looking for campsites. Across from Cedar Bay, there was a magical cove that we spent a disappointingly short amount of time in that I’m dubbing Jellyfish Cove because my gosh, there must have been hundreds of those ethereal creatures bobbing up and down the further and further we went into the cove. We didn’t stay very long here because the only viable campsite was a soggy mess and had the gnats homing in on us the moment our boots squelched onto the shoreline.
But I’ll never forget the pulsing beauties, the fluorescent oranges, draping tendrils, and luminescent clear ovals that I was a part of, even if it was just for a moment. A blip. In my lifetime and theirs. But I believe that our lives, more than anything, are made up of moments, rather than memories. We can say that our memories have shaped us, shaped our lives, and formed us into who we are now. But memories are long and winding and the harder we try to pin them down, the quicker they fade or take new forms. So really, it’s the moments, locked away in our subconscious, that guide our everyday movements and lead us into exactly who we are supposed to be. I found this in Alaska, a land of innumerable natural wonders and raw beauty to behold. But you can find these moments everywhere. So make sure you’re looking. Because you don’t want that next moment to slip into a memory.
Day 4 On the Water – Ann Lundstrom
We woke up cradled by the bed of moss and lichen below our tarp. There was a light mist drizzling on the tent above us, making me unwilling to get out of my sleeping bag and go outside. After taking down the tarp tent, we hiked (or rather stumbled and rolled) our way down the steep bluff to the kayaks below. After breakfast of oatmeal and green tea, Sylvia and I dragged our kayak down to the water and loaded up. We all packed up quickly and were on the water by about 6:30 a.m. that morning.
We wanted to get started early because we had a 3-mile open water crossing at the end of our 10.5-mile paddle for the day. However, as we were on the water, we still made time to watch a cluster of seals that we happened across. I tried to get pictures of the seals, but it turns out that most of the pictures resemble water and then a dark blob that’s barely recognizable as an animal. My attempts at wildlife documentation were not going well.
After around 7 or 8 miles, we reached the open water crossing, and as we rounded the corner of the crossing, we saw whale spouts in the distance. A couple of miles away, the jets of water were easily recognizable as whales. I was grinning because a large hope for me on this trip was to see a whale, and I thought for sure that this was the best I was going to get. We started the three-mile paddle over to the other side, staying close to other kayaks to stay visible in the open water. The time seemed to go quickly, as I was busy scanning the horizon for more whale spouts.
Then, we saw a whale surface about 60 yards away, just the back of it visible. We stopped, not wanting to continue paddling with the whales so close to us. I got my camera ready, wanting to document any more whales that I saw. All of a sudden, a whale surfaced only about 15 meters away from our kayaks. I whipped up my camera and started recording the video like I was born for this moment. In front of our eyes, we were treated to a spectacle as the whale flipped up its tail and slid smoothly back into the water. I definitely was laughing in that shocked and scared and excited way.
I turned around to Sylvia once the whale had gone under water and we looked at each other in awe. That’s a moment for my bucket list. After that shock to the system, we had to keep paddling, not wanting to be floating in the middle of the open water. We reached the other side, running on adrenaline from the whale and a desire to eat lunch. We scoped out a camping spot, which, contrary to the night before, was a lovely rocky beach with ample room to set up tents and a water source. I laid out my sleeping mat on the rocks and read my book while others napped or read as well. We played a couple of rounds of cards and dried out our tents and clothing.
Once my food group and I started to feel hungry, we cooked dinner which consisted of lentil noodles and alfredo sauce. Not quite sure what happened at dinner that night, but it did not taste appealing and I had to choke down the last of some of the food. We crawled into our sleeping bags that night still talking about actually seeing the whale. For me, this was the best day of the trip because it was an amazing moment that could not be replicated, and we also got a nice camping spot which honestly puts me in a good mood no matter what.
Day 5 On the Water – Jed Heineman
Waking in the absence of a sunrise had previously cast the feeling of a late morning, but after five days of adjustment to the Alaskan summer, I try to sleep in. Chad finally tells me it's time to get going, so I pack up my sleeping bag and pad then scurry out from under our tarp. Oatmeal and the smell of coffee greet me. A short breakfast later, and a slightly longer breaking of camp, we slide into our floating refrigerators and start our 10-mile paddle.
We hugged the north side of glacier island, peering into bays and gazing across the sound. Off to the left, we began seeing fishing boats journey past us. The years of saltwater had worn away shine, leaving the boat’s paint rugged and me feeling a bit self-conscious. If a ship’s beauty can be lost from the wear of seawater, I must've been looking a little rough. Around 5 miles in, a clear trail appeared on the waterline ahead and to the left. Flowing from Columbia Bay were icebergs at the end of their lifecycle, ranging from bergy ice to growlers (around a meter wide). We paddled past it, and soon the expanse of Columbia Bay became clear. Two-and-a-half miles wide, and just under 20 miles inland, the icebergs feed from a tidewater glacier that is far out of view.
We stopped for a short snack on an island owned by an oil company, then headed off to continue our paddle. The final section consisted of a 3-mile passage between glacier island and Elf Point, which is at the tip of Columbia Bay. The main problem with this section is its lack of protection. There are miles of open water reaching southwards which have the potential to create big waves. Luckily, there is nothing more than a light chop, and we made quick work of the paddle.
As we landed the kayaks on our rocky beach campsite, a combination of the sun's heat and the morning’s paddle spread equipment and put most everyone to sleep. However, I was hungry. Lacking an adequate lunch, I took to the fishing rod. After a few minutes, I caught a pink salmon, slit its throat, and started a fire. I fried some filets for myself and others then suddenly heard Chad yelling on the high, bouldery point.
Throughout our trip, we experienced Alaska’s abundance. An abundance of heights, abundance of wildlife, abundance of sights, etc. Today, on Elf Point, we had our first experience of an abundance of fish. Chad had discovered a school of salmon. You could see their flashes as they struck your lure, and feel their muscles as they pulled against the line. Lines were broken, fish were yanked up 10-foot ledges, and we landed 4 in a short period of time. Everyone who wanted a turn at fileting a fish was able to; we had an abundance of dinner that night.
In addition to the great fishing, some of us swam in the landscape of icebergs, and almost everyone read their book. We set up our tarp tents at the top of the beach, with a perfect view of the water. As the tide rose, so did the nats from the woods; we were lulled to bed by the lapping of water at our feet and the biting of bugs on our faces.
Day 6 On the Water – Greta Lane
Today was the day we were planning to paddle up to Columbia Glacier, it was going to be a long day. However, we were ready. We woke up and packed up camp lighting fast. We had the usual breakfast– oatmeal. Then Chad called us over to listen to the weather on his radio. It turned out that there was going to be some bad weather on the last days of our trip. Three-foot seas and rain, so we decided to skip our trip to Columbia Glacier and give ourselves an extra bad weather day. So slightly relieved we were missing an 18-mile day, we started paddling to a 17-mile beach.
It was around an 8-mile day, so we reached our camp around 10 a.m. We had the freshwater source of a huge, beautiful, glacial waterfall. We all filled up our water containers and then sprawled on the beach, playing cards, sleeping, reading, and snacking. Later that evening we made a campfire and made dinner, all in all, they were much better than our first night's dinner. And that was a wrap on day six.
Day 7 On the Water – Ann Lundstrom
On day seven, we woke up at the 17-mile beach (still not 17 miles). I was quite woken up after crawling across a log and dunking my arm into frigid water to get water from the waterfall. After yet another morning of oatmeal (still not sick of it) we packed up and got on the water. We got on the water early again, around 6:30 a.m. Weirdly, my arm was hurting and it was very tense for all of the paddling that we did.
Sylvia and I passed the time chatting about random stuff and playing a game where we tried to guess the song that the other was whistling. Except, I can’t whistle so I just had to hum. The water was nice in the morning, so we were able to crank through our mileage. It was a short day of paddling with us only going about 8 miles before arriving at camp in Sawmill Bay. In my opinion, this bay was one of the prettiest areas that we kayaked in. As we paddled into the bay, the fog masked the mountains above us and the clouds reflected on the still water below. The beach was an actual campsite on the map so we had platforms for our tents, a bear bin, and an outhouse.
Per usual, we took time to relax after we unloaded our kayaks. I ate a lunch of a protein bar and some almonds, making sure to ration in order to make it to the end of the trip. Naps were taken and books were read. I was offered a fishing pole, and I was a bit apprehensive at first because I haven’t fished in a hot minute. I caught a fish on my first cast out, but it was just a small little salmon that I released back into the water. On my second cast, I caught a very scary-looking dogfish that was super slimy. Greta and I tried to take it off the line, but alas it was too scary for us. Jed also came over to help, and I took the hook out while he pinned the fish down. It was only about 5 inches long, but it was 5 inches too long for me. We released it, thank goodness. Sylvia also caught a fish, and she proudly held it up before brutally dropping it on the rocks below her. Poor fish. We hoped it survived as we released it back into the water.
Us girls headed up to the platform to set up our tent, and as a testament to our newfound skill in setting up tarp tents, we used paddles on the wooden platform and hooks on the side to set up a mean-looking tent. For dinner that night, we had pilaf and rice along with a lot of salmon. As it was getting close to the end of our trip, I also broke out the dark chocolate that I had been so carefully saving for the whole trip. Very satisfying. I crawled into my sleeping bag to escape the bugs and got very cozy. Once we all had climbed into the tent in our own time, we had some fun and much-needed girl talk before falling asleep for the night.
Day 8 On the Water – Mallary Bade
Today we woke up at our usual time of around 6 a.m. and were on the water by 7 a.m. We paddled to Schoup Glacier today and it was nothing short of spectacular! And this was a very good thing because the journey to get here was less than fantastic. The day started out with a light drizzle and the freshwater falling down was honestly a relief for my hands that were tired of constantly being dried out by salt water, but after a while mine and everyone else’s hands started to get cold, so we all put on our paddling gloves and kept on chugging along. The story goes downhill from here.
Even so-called “waterproof” gloves eventually get wet and their warmth starts to wear off. Eventually, our fingers were so soaked that it made more sense for some of us to take off our gloves hoping for a slight reprieve for our hands by exposing them to air, which wasn’t warm but was definitely holding more heat than our gloves.
After paddling for about five miles in manageable, but less-than-ideal conditions with a consistent drizzle still falling, our moods were beginning to dampen along with our rain gear. And then came the kicker. In order to get into the bay containing Schoup Glacier, we had to traverse a river that was deep enough to float a kayak loaded down with gear, but not gear and people. So, we walked for maybe thirty seconds, maybe a minute, in literally ice-cold water that was runoff from Schoup Glacier. None of us could feel our toes and I was walking in my trusty yellow Crocs, but the only way to get past was through the water so we trudged ahead on lifeless toes and made it to water deep enough to return to the dubious warmth of the kayaks.
We had close to a five-minute paddle to reach our campsite, and the views were glorious yet again (we were in Alaska after all) but even that couldn’t hold a candle to the numbness in our toes and fingers, so nobody did much sightseeing on the way in. But that was alright because we would have plenty of time for that tomorrow. When we arrived at our sight, by sheer dumb luck and nothing short of a miracle, we were able to stay at one of the rentable cabins near the shoreline, and with a great view of Schoup Glacier, we settled in for a (mostly) warm and dry night of card playing, napping, and reminiscing about the day and how we maybe never wanted to do anything quite like that again.
Day 9 On the Water – Sylvia Marty
Shoup Bay was my favorite and least favorite place on our trip. Getting there I was pretty sure my feet and hands were going to freeze off and I could have cared less about the glacier on the way in, all I cared about was getting into a semi-dry and warm tent. Waking up in the toasty and most importantly DRY cabin made the whole trip into Shoup Bay worth it.
Shoup Bay was magical for me as it was a protected glacial area with wildlife, serenity, and streams. There were no big boats out on our paddle and we were able to have the glacier and bay to ourselves. It was truly a fascinating experience. Climbing up onto the rocks to see the glacier was beyond amazing and made me feel like a little explorer, jumping across the streams and climbing rocks. Our water even had silt in it, which sounds gross but was a way for me to feel connected with Nature. I really can not put Shoup Bay into words as it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me and was something I may never achieve again in my life. As we were floating in our Kayaks it made me happy to see all this preserved wildlife but also sad because of the Human impact you can still see on it. It may not have any trash floating around in it, nor is the wildlife dwindling, but the glacier and land around are feeling the impacts of humans.
We all took our time floating around the bay and looking at the glacier and surrounding areas and then decided to head back to the cabin. We warmed up and started lunch– spending time playing cards, napping and reading. We made dinner and called it a night ready for our paddle into Valdez the next morning.
Return Day 1 – Jed Heineman
Our last night in a tarp tent was over. They had treated us well, but I was ready to be done with them. As seagulls screeched overhead, people filed into the camp restroom, then walked to the coffee shop. I made leftover oatmeal, and others bought food. By the time we left the coffee shop, It had started to rain. Somehow not expecting the Alaskan weather, I had not brought any rain gear and therefore had to run to camp. We packed our things, and at 9 a.m. we all hopped in the shuttle van to Anchorage.
The drive out was much smoother than the drive in, and subsequently, many of us were able to sleep. Mountains flattened to forest, and each gas station got cheaper as we neared Anchorage. We finally arrived at our hotel around 3 p.m., and there were talks about switching locations amongst the jr. instructors. Half of the hotel’s exterior was charred from a fire, and the other half looked slightly better. The biggest plus was its proximity to a McDonalds. Nonetheless, we found our rooms and dropped our bags. After a short exploration of Alaskan TV channels, we walked to Fukumaru Teriyaki and had dinner. After finishing our food we walked to the Lake Hood Seaplane Base. We watched float planes come and go, played cards, and relaxed. We returned to our hotel and slept on comfy-ish beds.
Return Day 2 – Jed Heineman
It is much easier to break camp in a hotel. Our shuttle left at 8 a.m., and we arrived at the airport after a short drive. The Red Wing Shoe plane carried us off, and we rode on top of the mountain-supported clouds to Seattle. Inside the plane, we participated in the same activities as before– playing cards, reading books, napping, etc. I secluded myself in the far back seat next to the toilet (technically in the bathroom), and cycled through reading, then listening to music, then sleeping. Seattle was surprisingly warm, and the airport food reminded me of Alaska’s expensive nature. Back onto the plane we went, and the same cycles continued.
As we neared Minnesota, the plane lowered to duck under some storm clouds, allowing us to see familiar locations. Compared to Alaska, the land seemed aggressively flat, and the air seemed thick with humidity. I located the Vermillion, Cannon, Mississippi, Red Wing, then finally the airport. We circled to the backside of the runway and made our descent. As we stepped out of the jet, we awkwardly glanced at our families, grabbed our gear from the back hatch of the plane, then finally walked over to reunite with our loved ones.
For two weeks, I had not seen a sun pass the horizon. The night came and left too quickly for me to see it, and the mountains blocked anything past a yellow glow. Now with small bluffs surrounding us, and mountainous storm clouds northwards, I saw the red hue of the sunset flash onto Red Wing.
