In anticipation of more snow this evening, Red Wing has declared a snow emergency beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
Red Wing is forecasted to receive more than six inches of snow over the next several hours.
All vehicles parked on city streets that are designated as snow emergency routes must be moved and stay off those streets until noon on Feb. 23.
According to the city’s guidelines in the snow and ice policy, all vehicles that remain parked on snow emergency routes will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Parking is still allowed on all other streets that are not included in the snow emergency routes.
The guidelines state, “The Snow Emergency for all other city streets designated as Non-Snow Emergency Route streets will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 24. All vehicles parked on these streets must be moved and must remain off these streets until noon on Feb. 24.”
Vehicles parked on those streets during the declared period of time will be towed at the owners’ expense.
Parking is allowed during this period on all streets that are designated as Snow Emergency Route streets unless otherwise indicated.
City parking lot at Third and Plum Street
City parking lot at Oak and Williams Streets
City parking lot off Bohmbach Drive by the Athletic Field
City parking area at the Tenth Street Pump Station
Legion parking lot at West Fourth and Potter Streets
City parking area at 321 Potter Street
City parking area at 320 Bluff Street
All three city parking ramps – LaGrange, Studebaker and the Fourth Street Ramp
“Residents are also encouraged to check with their neighbors for available off-street parking,” the city stated in the snow emergency announcement.
Residents can listen to KWNG/KCUE radio, Local Government Access Channel 6, or visit www.red-wing.org for text notifications and more information about this snow emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.