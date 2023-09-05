25 years-1998
Zumbrota Police Chief is urging drivers to be extra alert this time of year. “School is open again, and is an exciting time for children, especially youngsters attending school for the first time. Unfortunately, it also means that young, inexperienced pedestrians and bicyclists are in the traffic mix where they are more likely to be struck by cars.” Motorists can help reduce the risk to children going to and from school by slowing down in school and residential areas.
The Mazeppa city council’s short agenda was lengthened considerably by discussion centering around the enforcement of the nuisance ordinance against properties that could have safety or fire hazard concerns. The state fire Marshall will do an inspection on the properties and dependent on those results further action may or may not be taken by the city.
50 years-1973
Fluctuating enrollment patterns marked early tabulations as students flowed into classrooms for the first time this week at most area schools. Figures are changing every day at many schools with more expected to arrive after Labor Day. Communities that are expanding with metropolitan commuters continue to experience growing enrollments while others are remaining stable or increasing slightly.
The Goodhue, Rice, Wabasha Citizen’s Action Council has been charged with “not effectively serving poor people in our community.” The charge was contained in a formal complaint against CAC filed by a group of Rice County citizens, Organization for a Better Rice County. OBRC’s main objections involve the lack of adequate representation for low-income citizens.
100 Years- 1923
Red Wing Day and the Red Wing building at the Minnesota State Fair are already the favorite topic of discussion throughout Red Wing. Goodhue County and vicinity as well as in the Twin Cities and elsewhere. The audacity of taking over an entire building at the Minnesota State Fair in which to display the products of Red Wing’s enterprises and industries has repeated to an even more marked degree the sensation it created in 1907. Naturally, it is bound to excite interest, even more so than before, for Minnesota’s State Fair has grown to be an institution of world-renowned importance, and for a city of Red Wing to have an entire building and a special day designed as Red Wing and Goodhue County Day is remarkable.
Unless more members of the Red Wing Concert band are able to go to the state fair next week it will be necessary to hire outside help or to pass up the engagement, it was found at a meeting of the band last evening. Only a very small proportion of the members said they would be able to get away from their work during the fair week and many more volunteers are necessary if the band is to play at the Red Wing building during that period.
