Early next year Red Wing Cycling Company will be moving to a new location.
After opening in 2016, the shop has grown and expanded, leading owner Andrew Petersen to seek out a new place in Red Wing for his business.
The space they are currently in is located on Main Street and has been a great starting space for the business.
They will be moving one street over. The new location will be next to Tootsie Too’s on West Third Street.
Red Wing Cycling Company started a few years ago after they were awarded funding from the Downtown Retail Challenge.
“In 2016 we started this shop and were awarded the prize from the retail challenge that Downtown Main Street put on that provided funding from various groups downtown and various in kind services,” Petersen said.
“Those start-up funds really made it possible to get everything started here,” he continued.
Since then the business has just grown and continues to bring in customers each year for repairs and cycling needs.
Red Wing Cycling Company offers bike repairs, bike sales and equipment needed for the hobby.
“We outgrew this space much faster than anticipated and we hit the benchmark in year three and since then we have been tripping over ourselves a little bit,” Petersen said.
With the services that they offer they just need a little extra room to accommodate customers and the work that they do for the community.
“Our service is busier than anticipated and we need a larger space for that. This space has served us really well, we love being on Main Street, but in order to make things more efficient and give customers a better experience we will have more space for less friction,” he said.
Petersen had some experience with owning a cycling business before starting his own business as the Red Wing Cycling Company.
“I previously owned a shop in town so I knew what to expect and once we opened we were able to establish ourselves and our customer base really came back,” he said.
What started out as a part-time job eventually grew into what the community knows as Red Wing Cycling Company today.
“I got into this on my time off during the summers home from college. My friend worked at a bike shop in town here so I also decided to work at the bike shop in town,” Petersen said.
“After I was finished with college I decided to continue to work at the bike shop, I eventually became the manager and then the owner offered for me to buy the store from him and I became the owner and so it progressed really quickly and I owned that shop for five years,” he continued.
He reopened the shop after taking a break from it for three years and now continues in the industry after starting back in 2006.
Over the next few months Red Wing Cycling Company will be getting ready for the big move.
“We are looking forward to the new space and we will officially be there on Feb. 1,” Petersen said.
