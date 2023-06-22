A Red Wing couple is facing up to 16 charges in regard to child abuse and child torture.
Benjamin Cotton, 41, and Christina Cotton, 38, are each facing two counts of child torture, seven counts of neglect and four counts of malicious punishment of a child
Additionally, the two individuals are being are being charged with three gross misdemeanor charges of malicious punishment of a child.
Criminal complaints stated that the two kept their four children in cages for up to 14 hours a day, along with other malicious punishments.
The investigation has been ongoing since August of 2022 after a caller reported the abuse to Goodhue County Health and Human Services.
The couple is facing a number of penalities for the charges, the next hearing is set for July 12.
