Red Wing residents are starting to make some tough decisions about who they want to represent them in the coming years.
Early voting started Sept. 23, and there are a few short weeks until everyone hits the polls on Nov. 8.
After the City Council forum in Central Park on Thursday night, voters may have been left with some more clarity about who they want to vote for in the upcoming election.
The candidates lined the stage and answered questions as the sun slowly went down. A large crowd tuned into each word that the candidates said when answering questions about budget, systemic racism, top priorities and many other pressing issues prevalent in Red Wing.
All candidates were in attendance except for Vicki Jo Lambert who had a family obligation.
She still shared some remarks during the opening statements, and a League of Women Voters volunteer read her statement to the crowd.
“I’m running for the Ward 4 council seat because I believe public service should be about improving people’s lives. I believe in the city’s mission to create a sustainable, healthy and equitable community where every person feels at home,” Lambert wrote in her statement.
She encouraged voters to reach out to her with questions in her statement.
The candidates found some common ground when it came to certain issues and questions.
Common ground
Public safety was a priority named by each of the candidates. Candidates also agreed on reducing taxes and building stronger relationships with Prairie Island Indian Community and the Xcel Energy power plant.
Other questions skewed the candidates in opposite directions like funding for parks and what services they would eliminate within the city’s budget to lower taxes if they had the chance.
“Every decision you make affects a lot of other decisions. When you cut something you have to think about how it impacts everybody,” candidate for the 3rd Ward Becky Norton said. “There are a lot of smart ways that we can look to reduce taxes. Mostly I think it is wise to look for opportunities to help us pay for things that keep us a strong and thriving community.”
Some agreed with Norton on this point that eliminating services can be a risky and tough situation.
“I think it is dangerous for those of us who haven’t been a part of the budgeting process to say, ‘Here is what we cut,’ when we haven’t had conversations with our community partners, ” at-large candidate Chad Kono said.
“I think we have to be very careful about how we approach cutting things. … I don’t think cutting the parks department is a good idea,” he continued.
Other candidates expressed their frustration with high tax rates and how they would approach the situation.
“Since 2019 my taxes have gone up 28.5%. We have 39 parks in the city right now, and we are proposing to add more bike trails. If we need to choose between garbage services, police and fire versus parks and trails I would cut that,” candidate for 1st and 2nd Ward Ron Goggin said.
Public safety
Public safety was a major discussion point throughout the forum. Each candidate brought their own perspectives to the issue.
On the topic of public safety, the candidates were asked if they would support a fully volunteer fire department.
Candidates skewed with this question as well.
“I support community safety including emergency response and fire, so I wouldn’t be cutting the fire department. We could reduce fire incidents by increased fire marshal inspections and things like that, ” 4th Ward candidate Ted Seifert said.
Kono agreed that he would not support cutting funding for the fire department.
“I can’t imagine having a city this size protected by a volunteer fire department, it is just not possible,” Kono said.
Jason Snyder, 3rd Ward candidate, expressed his support for the funding of the fire department.
“With the amount of sirens I hear daily, we do not want to cut the fire department,” Snyder said.
The only opposition came with the funding of the fire department when candidates voiced that there could be alternatives to the current way the department is funded.
“Every option has to be on the table, because a council is meant to be leaders and look at different options and make the best decision in the end,” at-large candidate Janie M. Farrar said.
“I agree with Janie that all options have to be on the table. I’m not so sure we needed to build a second fire station, and there are other communities that have fully volunteer fire departments. I don’t know that I would be for that necessarily,” Goggin agreed.
Systemic racism
Candidates were asked how they would combat systemic racism in Red Wing. While each of the candidates condemned racism, there were differences in the belief that this is an issue in Red Wing.
“Systemic racism, I think this is a construct among a small number of people…how would I deal with racism? Education is one of the main things that we need, a person who has an education has a bright future,” Seifert said.
Other candidates agreed with Seifert on this issue.
“Over the last seven years I have been to all 50 states and have talked to thousands of people, we are not a divided nation, how would I deal with systemic racism? First we have to get social activism out of government,” Snyder said.
Other candidates took the approach that there needs to be an assessment of the current policies and a continuation of making the city a welcoming place for all.
This includes diversifying businesses and addressing issues that affect the POC community.
“We need to address systemic racism on an everyday basis,” Norton said. “Every decision, practice and policy that the city makes we need to look at with an equitable eye and a sustainable eye.”
Hove added some of the mitigation strategies that the city already has in place.
“We now have a racial equity plan at the city, and we have started a citizen-led committee to go through each department’s policies and this helps to address systemic racism. We need to eliminate it from the city and guarantee everyone is getting the same rights and freedoms,” Hove said.
Prince or Dylan?
The final question lightened the tension, mediator Lisa Bailey asked a “fun” question to the candidates about which Minnesota musician they preferred, Prince or Bob Dylan. The candidates jokingly found some common ground with this as well.
The forum brought some insight to voters on what the candidates’ visions are for the future of Red Wing.
The Red Wing League of Women Voters aims to inform the public about the candidates and upcoming elections while taking a non-partisan approach.
More questions were asked and talking points were shared by candidates during the forum, the recordings will be available for the community to view prior to the election.
The recordings of the forums will be available at vote411.org, and voters can find additional information there such as a sample ballot that they can expect to see on election day and other information about the candidates.
