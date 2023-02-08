This Valentine’s Day, Red Wing Confectionery is the place to stop for all your candy needs.
This time of the year is busy for the local candy shop, it is the second busiest holiday of the year for them.
They make several candies especially for Valentine’s Day, like their heart shaped suckers and red and pink candies.
The confectionery has heart shaped boxes with a variety of candies that they make.
“Some of our most popular items are the heart suckers and the heart mint meltaways,” owner Jessica Mattson said.
“Everything has to be shaped into a heart that we normally wouldn’t shape, like the special K bars, we make into hearts and they are super popular,” she continued.
The fan favorite is always the chocolate covered strawberries and cherries that they start selling just a few days before Valentine’s Day.
“The chocolate covered strawberries will be coming Saturday through Tuesday,” Mattson said.
The strawberries always fly off the shelves a few days before Valentine’s Day, and they take a little extra work the few days before.
“It’s a lot of work all at once, you can’t do a lot of work ahead of time for those,” she continued
The week leading up to Feb. 14 is always really busy in the shop. Then on Valentine’s Day there are always many customers stopping in for their last-minute shopping.
They saw an uptick in customers over the weekend and they are expecting to be busy up until Feb. 14th.
“It started to get busy on Saturday, and it’s usually a good week before it gets busy and on Valentine’s Day there are all the last minute shoppers,” Mattson said.
They begin to prepare for Valentine’s Day right after Christmas.
“We start decorating and prepping right after Christmas, we can’t do a lot before Christnas because it is always so busy for us and we don’t have the extra time,’ Mattson said.
“So it’s usually the beginning of January that we start decorating and prepping some of our candies. We have all of January to prepare,” she continued.
The shop is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Red Wing Confectionery is located at 323 Main St.
For more information about Red Wing Confectionery visit their website at redwingconfectionery.com or their Facebook page at Red Wing Confectionery.
