This Fourth of July, music rang across the river and fireworks lit up the sky for all in Red Wing to enjoy.
During the day, Riverborne Creations docked their sunken houseboat recording studio on the edge of Levee Park.
The Patriotic Brass Band, Bucket Brigade, Universal Music Center Band and the Burnside Drifters, Mick Sterling and Friends and the Lonesome Losers Yacht Rock gave back-to-back performances from the deck of the houseboat.
Concert-goers brought blankets and lawn chairs down to the Levee, sitting back as they enjoyed the views of the river and listened to music for hours.
Across the Mississippi River at the Harbor Bar, live music also echoed over the water.
The owner of the Harbor Bar, Brad Smith, did everything in his power to ensure that this town was an exciting, welcoming place to celebrate Independence Day.
“This is an event that all of the children, the old people and the citizens of this town come together for [because] they all love the fireworks show,” Smith said. “It fills up all the campgrounds, the marina slips, and all the hotels in this town, which are made a year in advance. When they find out the fireworks show is canceled, they cancel their reservations. It doesn’t just hurt the Harbor Bar– it hurts the whole town.”
When word reached Smith that the volunteer group Mississippi Alumination would not be putting on a fireworks display this year, he organized to have a fireworks show lit off from the Harbor Bar.
With help from Island Fireworks and generous donations from members of the community, the people of Red Wing got their fireworks.
When the sun went down and the live music ceased, hundreds of people gathered at Baypoint Park, Levee Park and the Harbor Bar to celebrate the country’s annual tradition of lighting fireworks.
