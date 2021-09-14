RED WING -- The preliminary 2022 levy and budget have been set.
The six City Council members in attendance -- Andy Klitzke was absent -- approved a preliminary property tax levy of $24,060,307. The proposed levy is an increase of $401,464 (1.7%) from the 2021 preliminary levy and an increase of $1,196,719 (5.2%) from the 2021 final levy, which was $22,863,588.
The final levy cannot exceed the preliminary levy (except for the rare times when an approved referendum levy passes, a natural disaster occurs, or a tort liability judgment is given in the interim). However, the levy can be lowered. Frequently a reduction is seen from the preliminary to final levy.
The city says of the process:
“After the public hearing(s), and between November 25 and December 28, the city must then adopt and certify a final levy and budget to Goodhue County and submit various forms to the Minnesota Department of Revenue ‘no later than’ December 28, 2021.”
The city’s administrative business department wrote a report for Monday’s meeting, which reads in part:
“The cornerstone of the city's long term financial planning has been a focus on the property tax rate and maintaining it at a constant rate of growth and within a specified range to address deferred maintenance and infrastructure renewal and replacement. By focusing on the property tax rate, decision makers are generally able to quickly identify the impact of property tax proposals on property tax payers.”
Preliminary budget
The preliminary 2022 budget is an increase of $678,216 from the 2021 budget. The preliminary budget the council approved Monday is $19,718,103. Items that prompted the proposed increase include:
Three additional public works employees
An estimated 7% increase in health care insurance costs
The 2022 election
The revised recreation agreement with the Red Wing Public Schools.
City staff will continue to refine the 2022 budget during the coming months. In December, the City Council will vote on a final budget and levy for 2022.
The Truth-In-Taxation meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. A budget workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 27.
