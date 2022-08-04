Dr. Jay Greenberg opened Red Wing Chiropractic Clinic 45 years ago this month and is happy that his practice has remained a popular, drugless form of health care.
“I was busy from the first day I opened in 1977 – actually I was busy before that,” Greenberg said. “Somehow people had heard that we were opening in Red Wing and were coming to me even before opening our doors.”
At that time, Greenberg was living above the clinic, and patients were showing up at his doorstep for adjustments.
“I sometimes literally had patients in my living room who I didn’t even know had walked in, waiting for me,” he said. “They would just be sitting on my couch. I wouldn't turn them away and they became lifelong patients.”
Greenberg was just offering chiropractic services at the time, treating a variety of conditions including chronic low back pain, neck strain, migraine, stress headaches, fibromyalgia, arthritic joints, carpal tunnel syndrome, heel pain, menstrual pain, pain of pregnancy, PMS and menopausal symptoms.
“Chiropractors weren’t well established in the medical industry during its inception over 140 to 150 years ago and when I started, I went with the basics,” he said.
Over time other medical fields started acknowledging chiropractic care as an important treatment option and health insurance companies began covering it.
“Slowly other doctors started trusting this work and now even send patients to us when they think our treatment would help,” Greenberg said.
Now chiropractic care includes therapies such as acupuncture and decompression, both of which Greenberg offers.
He started acupuncture about five years into his practice and decompression in 2008.
Acupuncture is the insertion of tiny needles into the skin at strategic points to stimulate the central nervous system.
“It promotes the body’s natural way of healing,” Greenberg said. “Now decompression therapy works by gently stretching the spine to alleviate built up pressure. Patients can do any combination of therapies to help pain.”
Throughout the clinic’s operation, Greenberg has had other doctors working with him to handle the large number of patients.
In 2019, Dr. Barbara Kaiser started as the current second chiropractor.
“I have been practicing since 2009 and provide acupuncture, spinal decompression therapy and chiropractic services,” Kaiser said.
With Kaiser on board, the duo now see about 200 patients a week and recently introduced knee decompression to help people avoid replacements or surgeries.
The practice has nine treatment rooms, 10 tables and five assistants.
“We want patients feeling better and the rule of thumb for any therapy is if in about 10 days if people aren’t moving along in treatment and feeling better, we look at other ways to help,” Kaiser said.
As Greenberg looks toward the future of the clinic, he is thinking of stepping back in a few years to allow Kaiser to become the main provider.
“We will eventually do a transition, but I plan to remain part-time to work with some of my clients who have been with me for a long time,” Greenberg said.
Kaiser said she thinks it will be an exciting prospect and is ready when the time comes.
“I have full faith in Kaiser, and I know she will be just fine,” Greenberg said. “She will be great for the clinic.”
