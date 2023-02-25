Years ago the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and the Visitors and Convention Bureau were housed under the same roof in the Red Wing Depot.
The two entities separated and the Chamber of Commerce found its place on Main Street.
After over a decade of separation, they are moving back together and creating a more streamlined experience for visitors.
The Red Wing Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce will be sharing a lobby space officially starting March 1.
“We haven’t been together in the same space since around 1998,” visitors bureau Executive Director Paige Martin said.
The idea of merging the two entities once again has been in the works for a few years. The conversation seriously gained some traction over the past year.
“We have been having active conversations about it over the past year … this has been an ongoing conversation on people’s minds prior to us being here, but it was never acted on,” Chamber Executive Director Michelle Larson said.
The visitors bureau will share the lobby space of what is currently the Chamber of Commerce’s lobby and their offices are now in the same building.
“I think for collaborating and streamlining the processes this is huge for our community. It makes it a lot easier for our partners, our business owners, visitors; they now have one location and it eliminates confusion,” Martin said.
The two organizations realized the duplicated services that they both provided and that there was a need for more collaboration.
“Visit Red Wing has their own office space in our building, what we are sharing is the lobby space and our front desk team member, that person will be cross-trained on both tourism and chamber,” Larson said. “Where we saw the biggest pain point with visitors was that there were two spots where they could go for information and as a visitor coming into any community it is nice to have one spot to go and rely on for information.”
The location is easily recognizable and an accessible spot for visitors coming into town, whether they are driving into Red Wing or coming off of river boats.
The two entities have collaborated on events and keeping track of visitors in the past, making the move to be under one roof just made sense.
“It is going to save both of our organization's time and operation costs by having one space,” Martin said.
The two organizations will remain separate entities with different boards and budgets.
Currently the two organizations are working closely together to finalize the merge and are looking forward to providing their services to the community in one spot at the beginning of March.
The process of merging took several months to discuss. They talked about how the two organizations could come together successfully and make sure that there was support for the idea.
“We worked on figuring out what we really wanted to share services on and how we could be more effective and efficient in what we are offering to the community and our visitors,” Larson said.
Both organizations have gone through rebrandings and new signage can be expected outside the building sometime this year.
They want to ensure that the community and visitors know exactly where they are and where to go for information.
The organizations have plans to be more accessible to visitors and the community in the future.
They plan to have seasonal hours that would keep the office open during weekends for those passing through on a Saturday or a Sunday.
“We want to make sure that the doors are open on the weekends, we will be open seven days a week seasonally,” Martin said.
Aside from collaborating on services within their office space, they will also be working together on events and projects throughout the year.
“We are looking forward to collaborating on actual projects and we will be able to do that in a more effective way,” Larson said.
The two organizations hope to be able to create a stronger image for Red Wing with this collaboration.
Martin said, “Each organization will benefit significantly from this partnership … this will support the initiative to promote brand awareness for both organizations as well as for the city of Red Wing.
