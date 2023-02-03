A panel of three judges ordered several candidates from the 2022 Red Wing City Council elections to pay a penalty for failing to report certain campaign finances.
On Feb. 3, a document listing the findings was released along with the penalty orders.
Red Wing resident Carol Overland filed a complaint against the Recall City Hall committee, Citizens for Responsible Government committee, Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin, Donald Kliewer, Ted Seifert and Jason Snyder.
Each of them appeared in court. Thomas Drazkowski appeared on behalf of Citizens for Responsible Government committee. Paul Kampe appeared on behalf of the Recall City Hall committee.
The penalties range from $50 to $250 for violations of Minnesota state campaign finance laws.
Several of the people named in the court order declined to comment on Friday evening after just receiving the order. Many plan to comment on the order next week after reviewing the documents closely.
The court order states that Overland provided evidence that each candidate failed to report correct amounts on campaign finance reports.
According to the court order, “Ms. Overland demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that the Respondents, in their separate campaign finance reports, failed to report correct amounts … ”
The panel of judges concluded that the incorrect reporting did not affect voters in Red Wing.
“The Panel concludes that the accounting errors in the various reports were ‘negligent, ill-advised and ill-considered,’ although likely had little impact upon the voters of Red Wing, Minnesota,” the order states.
In the original complaint, Overland claimed that the misreporting was done deliberately to conceal funding.
The panel did not find evidence to support that claim.
“Ms. Overland did not, however, establish that the misreporting was done deliberately to conceal the nature of those amounts,” the documents state.
In addition to the incorrect reporting, Overland showed Goggin received a campaign contribution from a corporate entity.
“Ms. Overland established by a preponderance of the evidence that Respondent Goggin violated (Minnesota law) by receiving a $100 campaign contribution from Demorett Enterprises, Inc.,” according to the court order.
Farrar, Seifert, Snyder and Kliewer were all ordered to pay a penalty of $50 each and Goggin was ordered to pay a penalty of $100.
The Recall City Hall committee was ordered to pay a $50 penalty and the Citizens for Responsible Government were ordered to pay a $250 penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.