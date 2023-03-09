The three return Monday for a second round of interviews that includes a community tour. They are:
Ryan Barnick, principal on special assignment, Austin Public Schools in Minnesota.
Nate Shurman, principal, River Falls School District in Wisconsin.
Martina Wagner, director of teaching and learning at Red Wing Public Schools.
The board reached the decision after just 40 minutes of deliberations following six-plus hours of interviews. The decision was unanimous. Most of the deliberation time was spent discussing the positive aspects of each candidate.
"I feel so lucky to have this pool of candidates," board member Jennifer Tift said.
The six candidates were culled from a pool of 15 applicants based on criteria established by the school board as well as comments by community members and district employees gathered through an online survey and listening sessions held in mid January.
Interviews of the finalists will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023. Prior to the
interview, each candidate will be given a tour of the district with students accompanying them..
All interviews will be held in Red Wing High School Room J-110 and are open to the
public.
Interviews begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday with 75 minutes allowed for each candidate. The board will begin deliberations at 8:15 p.m. and is scheduled to pick one of the candidates to offer the job. Contract negotiations with the selected candidate will be held with a group of three board members. The hope is to have a contract for the board for approval at its regular meeting on Monday, March 20.
Over the weekend, two board members will check references for the three finalists. A background check will be done on the board’s pick for superintendent.
Thursday afternoon, the candidates were asked the same 16 questions, plus an opportunity to ask questions of the board. A question that seemed to catch many candidates off guard: telling about a decision involving students that they made that was a mistake.
Ryan Barnick
Board members said Barnick showed amazing energy and charisma. He was engaging.
"I love that came with his 90-day plan," one board member said, noting Barnick randomly met with some community members at Hanisch Bakery before the interview.
“I feel I can lead positive change,” he said.
He talked about a time when he was in Rochester and decided to implement a cell phone policy at the middle school. Instead of taking them away, he thought it was best to teach the students how to use the phone responsibly. It turned out to be a disaster. Student leaders reached the same conclusion and said cell phones should be banned at the middle school.
He used that story as an example of soliciting student voices to solve issues.
“That was a mistake, and I learned from it,” Barnick said. “The students came back and helped me learn from it.
Barnick said his approach to budgeting is functional.
“At the end of the day, we are not spending more than we are bringing in,” he said.
Barnick had experience with different ethnic groups. His practice of setting up a blind assessment of choosing students for advanced placement courses highlighted a method of overcoming bias that worked against minority students.
“Names were influencing who was getting into AP classes,” he said.
Nate Shurman
Reading the job profile for the Red Wing superintendent attracted Shurman to the job.
“I know there are challenges here as there are in any district, but I also recognize there are strengths,” Shurman said.
He talked about his understanding of diversity from personal experience as a student. His family qualified for free or reduced lunches, meaning he had a red lunch ticket instead of a blue one that all other students had.
“Diversity comes in a lot of different shapes,” Shurman said. “When we look at that as a strength, we can really elevate those voices in the community.”
He said when looking at student achievement and curriculum, “test scores are part of the story; they are not the whole story.”
Board members described Shurman as “calm but strong.” They noted he had done a lot of homework on the district.
Shurman said his first 90 days at the district would be spent building relationships.
“I need to get to know people,” he said. “They need to get to know me.”
Martina Wagner
“I feel like my experience … makes me a strong candidate,” Wagner said. “I am a doer by nature.”
She said school districts need to tell a story of success.
“If a school district can tell its story, it will be successful,’ Wagner said, adding that successful districts are always seeking to grow.
“If we maintain the status quo, we will never be successful,” she said. “We know that the landscape of education is changing.”
Waner is action-oriented and knows how to communicate, board members said. She is willing to challenge the status quo and is decisive.
Wagner was the only candidate to bring up grant writing as part of the budget process.
She responded to questions well, a board member said.
Wagner plans to be “outrageously visible” in the community. She noted the community is looking for someone visible and transparent.
“I want to be revolutionary,” Wagner said. “I want Red Wing at the top.”
“I am very excited about the things we can do.”
The other three candidates interviewed Thursday were:
Brenda Lewis, assistant superintendent, Grand Forks Public Schools in North Dakota.
John Muenich, principal, Hermantown Community Schools in Minnesota
Troy Prigge, principal, Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.