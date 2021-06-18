A bicycle ridden by a girl and a Volkswagen driven by a man collided at 1:17 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, in the 700 block of West Avenue. A
The Volkswagen was traveling south on West Avenue when the accident occurred. The unidentified bicyclist was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing with unknown injuries.
West Avenue remained closed to traffic for other an hour.
The Red Wing Police Department completed an initial investigation along with the State Patrol. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with the investigation. There were no signs of impairment, and the driver was released from the scene, the city said in a news release.
Responding agencies included the Red Wing Fire/Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.