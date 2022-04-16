Easter Sunday at 9 a.m. Red Wing will be filled with the pealing of church bells throughout the city.
The bells will be ringing to honor Ukraine and the Ukrainians fighting to defend their nation from the aggression of invading Russians.
The ringing of the bells throughout the city was last done during the pandemic when churchgoers were confined to their homes and the church doors closed. That event was the brainchild of Joan Norgaard.
The bell ringing on Easter Sunday is being coordinated by Kay McDowell and Christ Episcopal Church Pastor Letha Wilson-Barnard. The two called all of the churches in Red Wing and invited them to ring their bells for five minutes at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Residents are invited to join in the bell ringing at their homes.
