The city of Red Wing is now a Bee City USA affiliate after a vote from the Red Wing city council on May 22.
“Red Wing is joining other cities and campuses across the country united in improving their landscapes for pollinators,” a news release about the announcement stated.
After efforts from the Red Wing Sustainability Commission to conduct research and put together a plan, the commission brought the affiliation idea to the council.
“Bee City USA is an initiative of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Oregon, with offices across the country,” the news release stated. “Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities to sustain pollinators by providing them with healthy habitats, rich in a variety of native plants and free of insecticides.”
This is something the Sustainability Commission has been working on for many months.
“Our City Council let it be known that we understand the importance of sustaining pollinators and want to make the city more pollinator-friendly,” Sustainability Commission Council Liaison Becky Norton said.
According to the news release, pollinators like bumble bees, sweat bees, mason bees, honey bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, hummingbirds, and many others are responsible for the reproduction of almost ninety percent of the world's flowering plant species and one in every three bites of food we consume.
As a part of the affiliation with Bee City USA, the city will be required to hold public awareness activities, publicly acknowledge the commitment to the program and prepare an annual report on habitat enhancement.
“The City has designated the Sustainability Commission as the facilitator for efforts to engage the community in promoting pollinator conservation,” the news release stated. “The commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month for meetings or workshops and invites all residents
of Red Wing to offer their ideas for pollinator-friendly initiatives. The more people and organizations involved, the sooner pollinator declines will be reversed.”
