Red Wing is a popular destination and source of inspiration for plein air artists.
This year Red Wing Arts is hosting its 17th annual Plein Air Festival. Although it is still several months away, they are starting to take applications now.
Artists can apply as a juried featured class artist this year and compete for $5,000 in cash prizes.
The application is open now and closes on April 3.
Artists interested in applying can submit three recent plein air pieces and their contact information to artcall@redwingarts.org. There is a $45 application fee, only a $40 application fee for Red Wing Arts members.
At last year’s event Red Wing Arts welcomed 35 juried artists from across the nation to Red Wing to participate in the event.
According to the Red Wing Arts Facebook page, “If invited as a juried featured artist, you are welcome to participate in all artist events. Artists not juried in as a featured class artist will be automatically eligible to participate as an open class artist, with no additional participation fee.”
Many beautiful pieces of art were created during last year’s plein air competition.
Each contestant in the juried and open class categories was able to showcase their work at the Depot Gallery at Red Wing Arts.
“Red Wing sits at the entrance to the Driftless Region. We are a stunning place with a charming downtown, dramatic bluffs, rolling hills, vistas and winding rivers that define our historic town,” Red Wing Arts stated in its call for applicants.
The festival is held in the summer, artists will paint beginning on June 10 and the festival will end with artist awards on June 23.
Any questions about the festival and the application process can be directed to heather@redwingarts.org.
