During a week of art festivities, Red Wing Arts and Downtown Main Street hosted the 2022 sculpture walk tour introducing the nine new sculptures installed across town.
Tours were given and along the sculpture walk, background stories were told for each of the sculptures and what the artist's intent and vision was when creating these new-to-Red Wing sculptures.
Balance of Power
Pati Stajcar
The Balance of Power is placed near the river on the Riverwalk downtown. The sculpture is made from bronze and according to the Red Wing Art Walk website “depicts two eagles scrapping in a fight or mating ritual; the artist prefers to let viewers interpret which.”
It is a central piece to that area and is a focal point for walkers and boaters passing through. The sculpture has a cost of $120,000 and is temporarily placed in Red Wing for the 2022 cycle of sculptures.
Art Kenyon, one of the tour guides for the 2022 sculpture walk said, “We thought this statue was pretty spectacular. We thought this was a great spot for this piece because it is indigenous to the area, you all know you can come down here in the fall, and you will see hundreds of eagles in these tree lines.”
Time to Fly
Kyle Fokken
“This is a combination of steel and the pig is bronze, and we thought this would be a good place for this down here by Red Wing Arts because it is different and that is another thing we are trying to do with this program is to accomplish diversity among the artists and among the presentation,” Kenyon said.
The Time to Fly sculpture is part of a piggy bank series that the artist has created. This statue is located outside of Red Wing Arts and the depot with a cost of $12,000.
The Red Wing Art Walk website says, “This piece reminds us that money should be saved but not hoarded away and it is OK to take risks with it. Money is a tool and should be spent for the good of society, but also for fun with our families and friends.
We Can Do It!
Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby
This sculpture references the Rosie The Riveter artwork from World War II when women workers were recruited into the workforce. This statue is modernized to reference women empowerment today.
The sculpture is located on West Third Street near Indigo Salon. The cost of this artwork is $25,000, and it is made from bronze.
The Art Walk website describes the sculpture: “The artists’ young “Rosie the Riveter” is based on the iconic World War II morale poster promoting the huge role women played in our country’s industrial war production. They took over all the traditional men-only tasks. Those men were then freed up to join the ranks of U.S. combat soldiers around the world. Rosie has had a lasting impact on how we now perceive women’s equal role in our society. A whole new world has opened up to our young women.”
Rising Sun
Patrick Shannon
Rising Sun is also located on West Third Street across from the We Can Do It! sculpture. This piece is made from copper and stainless steel.
“My goal is to create interesting and beautiful sculptures,” the artist Patrick Shannon said. “I work intuitively, starting at the bottom of the piece, building and adding until it feels complete.”
The sculpture has a cost of $8,000 and can be interpreted as, like its name, a rising sun.
School’s Out
Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby
School’s Out is located outside of Home Plate and Dugout Restaurant. Going with the baseball theme, Red Wing Arts wanted to place this sculpture outside of the restaurant when acquiring it for the sculpture walk.
“The reason this is called ‘School’s Out’ is because in his back pocket here it says ‘Johnny hasn’t been paying attention in class very much this spring’ and it’s because he’s out playing baseball and that is a cool addition to the statue,” Kenyon said.
The sculpture is made from bronze and costs $17,000.
Wild Thing
Heidi Hoy
This sculpture depicts the nature of a wild horse. It is made from bronze and costs $20,000 located outside of Uffda shop on Bush Street.
“For this you have to remember that the original piece is sculpted in wax, and it be made as smooth as an egg or you can play with it like this and so this piece encapsulates the freedom of a wild horse with the diversity of texture and movement in the piece,” Kenyon said,
Eggspert
Kimber Fiebiger
This sculpture is from a series of eggs that the artist Kimber Fiebiger has created. This piece is located outside of Fair Trade Books and is made from bronze.
“This artist does a whole series of eggs, and they are all very whimsical and have quite an attitude,” Kenyon said. ‘This is an unusual process that the artist uses to put color on the bronze, and it is a combination of pigment and heat and a blow torch.”
The cost of Eggspert is $4,200. Red Wing Arts has brainstormed places for this sculpture to permanently live, one idea is to have it at an elementary school in town.
The Visitor
Chris Kilbane
This abstract piece is up for interpretation of viewers and spectators.
“The way this artist presents this piece, he likes to work in abstract, and he starts at the bottom and works his way up so it is serendipitous,” Kenyon said, “He doesn’t sit down at a drafting table to do it ahead of time.”
The sculpture is made from bronze and steel and costs $8,500. On the Art Walk website they say, “Living near the shores of Lake Superior in Northern Minnesota, Chris Kilbane uses steel for most of his work. This colorful sculpture reaches toward the sky with its warm and cool contrasts. Of this piece Kilbane laughingly reflects, ‘Most people say, ‘I don’t know what it is, but I love it’, – I love that!’”
Sunflowers
Dale Lewis and Gerie Thelen
The idea for the Sunflowers sculpture came from an experiment that artist Dale Lewis was trying. By welding nails to a circular piece of metal, he decided it looked like the center of a Sunflower. The idea bloomed from there.
Collaborating with Gerie Thelen to add the fused glass petals to add color, the sculpture came to life. When deciding where to place this sculpture, Red Wing Arts decided that the corner of Plum Street and Ward Street would be a good spot to welcome visitors with the vibrant color yellow that comes from the piece.
“In the morning when sun breaks right across the street these petals just light up and it is quite dynamic,” Kenyon said.
Red Wing Public Works helped with the installation of all of the sculptures along the Art Walk, earning the thanks of Red Wing Arts and Downtown Main Street.
Each of the sculptures is available for purchase and can become permanent with purchase. The nine sculptures will remain in Red Wing on loan until 2023. If there is interest in purchasing the sculptures, contact Red Wing Arts at 651-388-7569. Visit artwalkredwing.com for information on each of the sculptures.
