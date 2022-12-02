At the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center teens have found a space to learn new artforms and create their own work.
Teen Studio started in August of this year after Red Wing Arts Retail Manager Ashley Andrews wanted to host a place for teens to work on art.
Each Monday from 6-8 p.m. Andrews hosts an open studio for teens 13 and older to come and work on school art projects or their own individual projects.
“We started in August and any teens can come in and work on art projects they have from school or personal projects or we can work on things they haven’t done before or don’t have the opportunity to do in school,” she said.
The idea sparked after Andrews realized the need for something like this for the youth in the community. She wanted to open the doors of the Clay and Creative Center to them once a week.
“It’s a safe space for teens to have on a Monday night,” Andrews said. “We have some teenage students that are interns and they work for us. It’s something that has been important to me for them to have an outside of school space to work on art that they want to do and I decided to put this together.”
Each week there is the opportunity to work individually or Andrews will host demonstrations for different types of art techniques. She hopes that next year she will be able to dive more into the clay based art.
“I started getting the calendar ready for next year so we will hopefully be able to introduce some more clay based demonstrations especially in our clay center,” she said.
There is a suggested $5 donation for the program, but it is completely free. Teens can drop in when they like, Andrews is always available to answer any questions prior to the open studio.
“There is a suggested $5 donation, but we won’t turn anyone away if they can’t do that. There isn’t a need to register, but I’m always available through email for questions,” she said.
For the remainder of the year there will be two more Teen Studio nights on Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
“During December’s Teen Studio nights we will be printing our own gift wrap. This is done with styrofoam printmaking techniques and hand printing onto brown craft paper,” Andrews said.
Andrews is in the process of planning the 2023 Teen Studio schedule, the first date back in the new year will be Jan. 23.
For more information and any questions Andrew can be reached at ashley@redwingarts.org.
