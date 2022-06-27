This year's Plein Air Judge, Bob Upton, had the daunting task of reviewing nearly 120 paintings.
The 2022 Dan Guida Best of Show Award went to Richard Abraham.
Red Wing Arts said in a press release, "Hats off to all award winning artists. Red Wing Arts is grateful to the artists who shared their talents and to our community which shared its support!"
Artwork is now on exhibit and available for purchase at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Sunday, Aug. 7, and will soon be available for viewing and purchasing online at redwingarts.org.
Second Place: "Morning Over Red Wing," by Christopher Copeland.
Third place: "Shadows of Maiden Rock," by Dan Wiemer.
Best Sense of Place: "Summer Street & Manypenny Ave.," by Michelle Wegler.
Best Sense of Red Wing: "Morning for Industry," by Diane Foster.
Best Watercolor: "Dog Day," by James Turner.
Best Oil: "Sumac at Frontenac," by Kelly Schamberger.
Best Pastel: "In To Hay Creek," by Lisa Stauffer.
Best Collection: "Taking it Slow," "Rattlesnake Bluff Through the Trees," and Strawberry Moon Sundae," by Hannah C. Heyer.
Best Nocturne: "Levee Road, Red Wing," by Todd Schabel.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Heavens Declare," by Derek Davis.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Sunset Patina," by Dan Mackerman.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Sunrise Slide," by Troy Tatlock.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Breaking Light, Tree Line," by Avon Waters.
Open Class Award of Merit: "On Track," by Anne Molasky.
Open Class Award of Merit: "Hanson Built Beauty," by Jack Dant.
Best Quick Paint, Artist's Choice: "Light & Color," by Derek Davis.
Best Quick Paint, Artist's Choice: "The Sun Came Out!" by James Turner.
Second Place: "Morning Over Red Wing," by Christopher Copeland.
Third place: "Shadows of Maiden Rock," by Dan Wiemer.
Best Sense of Place: "Summer Street & Manypenny Ave.," by Michelle Wegler.
Best Sense of Red Wing: "Morning for Industry," by Diane Foster.
Best Watercolor: "Dog Day," by James Turner.
Best Oil: "Sumac at Frontenac," by Kelly Schamberger.
Best Pastel: "In To Hay Creek," by Lisa Stauffer.
Best Collection: "Taking it Slow," "Rattlesnake Bluff Through the Trees," and Strawberry Moon Sundae," by Hannah C. Heyer.
Best Nocturne: "Levee Road, Red Wing," by Todd Schabel.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Heavens Declare," by Derek Davis.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Sunset Patina," by Dan Mackerman.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Sunrise Slide," by Troy Tatlock.
Judge's Award of Merit: "Breaking Light, Tree Line," by Avon Waters.
Open Class Award of Merit: "On Track," by Anne Molasky.
Open Class Award of Merit: "Hanson Built Beauty," by Jack Dant.
Best Quick Paint, Artist's Choice: "Light & Color," by Derek Davis.
Best Quick Paint, Artist's Choice: "The Sun Came Out!" by James Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.