Dan Guida Best of Show

Dan Guida Best of Show: "Lakeview Farm," by Richard Abraham. 

 Image provided by Red Wing Arts

This year's Plein Air Judge, Bob Upton, had the daunting task of reviewing nearly 120 paintings.

The 2022 Dan Guida Best of Show Award went to Richard Abraham. 

Red Wing Arts said in a press release, "Hats off to all award winning artists. Red Wing Arts is grateful to the artists who shared their talents and to our community which shared its support!" 

Artwork is now on exhibit and available for purchase at the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery until Sunday, Aug. 7, and will soon be available for viewing and purchasing online at redwingarts.org.

16th annual Red Wing Arts Plein Air award winners

