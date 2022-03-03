Red Wing Arts is celebrating its 70th anniversary with big news: an expansion into a second location.
The new location will be in the former Red Wing Pottery Salesroom on Old West Main Street, which is appropriate as the space will be named the “Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center.”
Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida Foos was raised in the city and recalls going into the pottery salesroom and seeing pottery being made when she was younger.
These past memories are inspiring Foos and the Red Wing Arts board moving forward. Foos told the Republican Eagle, “what I envision is bringing back that, that connection to the clay form … how that space… connected people to clay, to the value of clay here.”
The space is 6,600 square feet, and Red Wing Arts plans to put every inch of the building to use.
Foos explained that the Clay and Creative Center will have a few sections. One will be a clay exhibit space that will feature a wide variety of clay, including functional pieces like pots and mugs, and nonfunctional pieces that were made solely for display.
The second section of the center will be dedicated to retail.
“This region really has some tremendous clay artists,” said Foos. “And we're wanting to be a venue for their work to be appreciated and recognized and sold.”
The third portion of the new center will be a creative space. Red Wing Arts is planning to host workshops, walk-in weekend events, teaching opportunities and more. Events will range from beginner to expert.
Foos explained that the creative space offers “hands on moments that really help connect people to art and to the value of art.”
Bruce and Irene Johnson are the owners of the building that will house the Clay and Creative Center.
In a news release Bruce Johnson stated, “We are pleased to welcome Red Wing Arts to this site that has such a historical background in clay dating back almost to Minnesota’s statehood. Continuing the traditions of art in the pottery district is such a blessing for all of Red Wing.”
Foos is excited about the expansion while noting that it is a leap of faith for Red Wing Arts.
“We are so excited to do this and to be able to offer more to this community. But with that, there is a huge financial commitment that we are making.” Foos added. “We, as a nonprofit, we can't do this without financial support from donors and members, and foundations and grant funds. So that is an obvious way that people can lean in and show their support.”
Foos stressed the important work that volunteers have done and are doing to keep Red Wing Arts strong.
There is not a set opening date yet as Red Wing Arts began work on the space on Tuesday, March 1. However, the nonprofit plans to host tours of the space as it is in progress and possibly host a few community clean-up or work events.
“We're hoping to do some soft openings by April. We're using this month to get artists’ inventory and clay artists in and then starting to plan some workshops,” Foos said.
