Three new sculptures were installed downtown earlier this month thanks to Red Wing Arts and other sponsors.
“The 2022 sculptures are a project of Red Wing Arts and Red Wing Downtown Main Street, in partnership with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire and the PALS,” Arts wrote in a news release.
Sculptures include:
“Eggspert” by Kimber Fiebiger. Located outside of Fair Trade Books.
"Sunflowers" by Dale Lewis and Gerie Thelen. Located on the corner of Plum and Third streets.
"Balance of Power" by Pati Stajcar. Located in Levee Park.
There will be a public tour and dedication ceremony on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. to showcase the artwork. The tour starts in Central Park.
“We thank the city of Red Wing for supporting this project and the local sponsors whose commitment to downtown Red Wing made placing these sculptures possible: Wings Foundation, Jones Family Foundation, Albrecht Poss Family Foundation, Red Wing Area Fund, and Red Wing Shoe Foundation,” Red Wing Arts wrote in a news release.
