In the spirit of the holiday season Red Wing Arts has unveiled its Holiday Artisan Boutique.
The Holiday Artisan Boutique is the exhibit in the Depot Gallery during the month of December. The depot is filled with handmade art and items that can be purchased.
Many of the items featured from local artists are holiday themed. There are a variety of ornaments, knick knacks and prints.
There are many items that are not themed like jewelry, pottery pieces and many more pieces of art to choose from.
Red Wing Arts makes it a priority each year to showcase local artists in the depot shop. This year the exhibit includes art from more than 40 local and regional artists.
“Red Wing Arts has done something similar in the past. Over the holidays we like to promote our local artists,” Heather Lawrenz from Red Wing Arts said. “During this time of the year we always have items in our shop from artists that are holiday related.”
The exhibit was unveiled during the Holiday Stroll and Red Wing Arts encouraged the community to visit the exhibit during Small Business Saturday.
Leading up to the opening of the Holiday Artisan Boutique, Red Wing Arts worked each day to transform their showroom to fit the various pieces.
Throughout the week before Nov. 25, the exhibit was closed and artists brought in their work for Red Wing Arts to assemble.
“We start with a blank canvas, and it is a puzzle getting everything together,” Lawrenz said. “It is so fun when the artists start to bring in their work and we then have to put everything together and make it look cohesive while showcasing each artist's work well.”
It took three days for employees from Red Wing Arts to assemble the pieces in the showroom. Pieces from each artist are usually grouped together throughout the exhibit.
“We kept artists in vignettes of their work grouped together, when viewers come in they will see each artist's work grouped together,” Lawrenz said.
The jewelry section of the exhibit is the only exception to this, there is a large area of various artists' jewelry pieces grouped together.
The exhibit is open until Dec. 31, and the Depot gallery hours are available online at redwingarts.org.
