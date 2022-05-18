...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin and Minnesota...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.8 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.9 feet on 07/18/2016.
&&
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.