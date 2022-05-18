Red Wing bandshell in Central Park
File photo

Live music returns to Red Wing this summer. The free events will be Wednesday evenings at the Central Park Bandshell. Bring chairs and a cooler to enjoy the music. 

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and food trucks parked near the bandshell will open at 6 p.m.

Summer 2022 lineup

